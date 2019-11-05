‘Hurricanes Help the Hometown’ begins Nov. 6

The Butler Center for Service and Leadership’s annual “Hurricanes Help the Hometown” is amongst us.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students can sign up to participate via https://miami.campuslabs.com/engage/organizations, where they can register their names but they must come early because the event is expected to hit capacity with participants.

In the event that it hits capacity, participants will be notified of being waitlisted prior to commencement.

Registration ends 30 minutes prior to the event starting.

Students do not need to be there from the entirety of the event but they will need to volunteer at least one hour of their time.

Participants would need to check-in at the Lakeside Patio before the start time of the shift they choose, whether its 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

There is no dress code for participants but it is recommended to wear comfortable clothing. The theme for this years’ service will be “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Students who would like to earn homecoming points can do so and will be asked at registration which organization they would like to earn points for.

Those who get waitlisted will be expected to be on call at the check-in on Nov. 6 it will be up to the Homecoming Executive Committee whether or not those who remain waitlisted will earn homecoming points.