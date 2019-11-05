Campus Life, News

Commuter students host Halloween-themed ‘Way to Go Wednesday.’

In the spirit of Halloween, The Office of Commuter Student Involvement is celebrating in more ways than one.

It hosted another “Way to Go Wednesday” last Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. At the suite in the Shalala Student Center, it handed out bags of candy and commuter stickers in honor of Halloween.

In the office, Halloween themed bags were lined up on the desk and the students had decorated the office to fit the theme of the upcoming holiday.

“We wanted to celebrate today with spirit,” said student assistant Gus Trovar.

The OCSI hosts these events in order to “celebrate small wins as [students] make it through the week.” Students decompress by talking about their days over different types of snacks like candy and pizza.

“It’s important to focus on the good things in the week, especially when everyone can have really stressful days,” said transfer assistant and junior Mallory Blum.

Some of the good things highlighted on Wednesday were “getting paid for the first time” and “doing well on an accounting test”.

Freshman Hugo Mijares-Vracho was one of the commuter students who attended the event. He’s never missed a “Way to Go Wednesday” since they started after returning from the Hurricane Dorian break

“It’s a fun little social break from the stresses of being a pre-med student,” said Mijares-Vracho.

November 5, 2019

Reporters

Alessia Cusumano


