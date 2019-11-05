Football, Sports

Bubba Bolden out for season after sustaining ankle injury

Miami head coach Manny Diaz has announced that redshirt sophomore Bubba Bolden will miss the rest of the 2019 season with an ankle injury suffered in Saturday’s 27-10 win at Florida State.

Bubba Bolden.jpg

Bolden has 11 total tackles this season, but has now out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. Photo credit: Josh Halper

The injury occurred early in the third quarter after Bolden intercepted a pass thrown by FSU quarterback Alex Hornibrook intended for receiver Tamorrion Terry. Defended by DJ Ivey, Terry let the ball hit his chest, sending the ball tumbling towards the ground until Bolden dove to catch the ball. With his first interception as a Hurricane still in hand, he leapt up in excitement and started his sprint towards the Miami sideline. In the same vein of excitement, sophomore safety Gurvan Hall and Bolden leapt up to bump shoulder pads. After the in-air collision, Bubba Bolden landed awkwardly on his leg, sustaining what has now been identified as a season-ending ankle injury.

“We will not have Bubba for the rest of the year,” Diaz said on Monday. “Unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which is tough on our defense because he was really starting to play at a very high level. We’ll have to do what we always do. We’ll have to rely on the depth we have at the safety position and move on.”

“It’s a huge loss,” said defensive coordinator Blake Baker. “He was becoming more and more a part of what we were becoming defensively. It’s just one of those freak deals that nobody means to do. I don’t think any harm was meant by it.”

Upon entry into the starting line-up for Miami, Bubba Bolden has been a key part in Miami’s stellar defense. Bolden has 11 total tackles for Miami this season and has forced a fumble against Pitt in addition to the interception. As a transfer student from the University of Southern California, his presence on the team has been nothing but positive. Last week, he had his best game of the year against Pitt, with four solo tackles and a forced fumble. Bolden sat out the first four games of the season as the NCAA was determining his eligibility.

Miami can attempt to apply for a medical redshirt on Bolden’s behalf, though there is no guarantee that he will be able to. The safety has appeared in five games this season and already took a redshirt in 2018 while still at USC.

November 5, 2019

Reporters

Curtiss Oakley

Austin Pert


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Primed for the next generation of technology

The University of Miami will be the first college campus in the United States to adopt AT&T’s 5G ...

Rapper 21 Savage and student performer highlight Homecoming concert

Student-run organization HP Concerts gives a behind-the-scenes look of the planning that went into t ...

Working to preserve the safety of immigrants

Miami Law lecture series explores the legal rights of immigrants through the past few decades along ...

Transforming thoughts to movement offers new hope for spinal cord injury patients

A team of researchers at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the Miller School of Medicine is us ...

A springboard for engaging students

The Platform for Excellence in Teaching and Learning is a concerted effort to elevate the art of tea ...

Season-Opening Spotlight

There's no easing into the 2019-20 campaign for Jim Larrañaga's new-look Canes, who tip th ...

Osborn Making His Mark

K.J. Osborn arrived at Miami eager to prove he could compete at the highest level in college footbal ...

F.P. Santangelo to Headline 2020 First Pitch Banquet

Former Canes baseball standout and MLB player F.P. Santangelo will headline the 2020 First Pitch Ban ...

Mompremier Tabbed to Wooden Award Watch List

Beatrice Mompremier has been tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 watch list. ...

Perez-Somarriba Set for Oracle ITA Fall National Championships

Second-ranked Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team will conclude fall compet ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching