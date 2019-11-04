V's Take

Experimenting outside of the lab

Dear V,

For the first time in my life, I am confused about my sexuality. Having always identified as straight, I unexpectedly started to notice girls a lot more. I am curious what it would be like to be with a woman not only sexually, but also romantically. How would I explore this?

Love,

Not So Straight


Dear Not So Straight,

With the annual Monster Mash officially over, there will be no more late nights working in the lab for me. So many straight women have tested the waters with me that I’m beginning to think I’m a prerequisite for STEM majors. Each time I get put under the heterosexual microscope, it counts for a lab credit. Honestly, I understand why straight women are so easily impressed by me; it’s not their fault they have to date men.

Earlier this fall, a friendship with the strictly dickly girl across the hall morphed into an unexpected sexual tension. Our platonic snuggling evolved into giving each other hickies which progressively got hotter and heavier. Feelings naturally developed between late night visits to the Botanical Gardens and our first romantic kiss in the Frost practice rooms. However, I found myself emotionally exhausted and caught up in a relationship which she could not sort for herself. After an open conversation, we agreed that it would be better for the both of us to be friends.

This is real life where you affect real people. No one wants to be the guinea pig in your sexuality quest, even though our college years make it seem acceptable. Before exploring with a partner, I recommend jumping down the sapphic online rabbit hole whether it’s PG-13 or XXX movies. If you’re experimenting with someone, my advice is to be honest with your expectations and make sure your partner is not only comfortable with the situation but also their own sexuality. Rather than trying to mold yourself to a specific sexual identity, allow yourself to experience freely. Even if you don’t find your curiosity matching reality, you are going to wish you could. Women are that amazing.

Best,

V

November 4, 2019

Reporters

V'S Take


You may also like

On asexuality, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and representation
UM’s underground lab: Are clear fish a clue to understanding Autism?
Misrepresentation and underrepresentation of bisexuality
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Transforming thoughts to movement offers new hope for spinal cord injury patients

A team of researchers at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the Miller School of Medicine is us ...

A springboard for engaging students

The Platform for Excellence in Teaching and Learning is a concerted effort to elevate the art of tea ...

An in-depth look at human migration and health care systems

University of Miami President Julio Frenk delivered the keynote address at a symposium on migration, ...

The strengthening bond between the Bahamas and the U

Health officials with the Bahamas, including the minister of health, met with University of Miami le ...

'Ready to Launch' into a Homecoming like no other

The Homecoming Executive Committee brings the University community together for an out-of-this-world ...

Rousseau Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

University of Miami redshirt freshman Greg Rousseau was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Li ...

10 Takeaways from Miami's Win over FSU

The Canes put together one of their most impressive performances of the season in Saturday's 27 ...

MBB Faces No. 5 Louisville to Tip Off Season

The Miami men's basketball will begin the 2019-20 season with the biggest opening game in progr ...

Fast and Furious

Miami's defense was at its tenacious and terrifying best Saturday, consistently crashing Florid ...

Canes VB Extends Win Streak Against VT

The Miami volleyball team extended its win streak against Virginia Tech to seven straight matches, d ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching