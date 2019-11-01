Basketball, Sports

McGusty shines in Hurricanes exhibition game

The 2019-2020 season is officially underway for the Hurricanes men’s basketball team, as Miami defeated Flagler 86-65 in an exhibition game Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

Transfer Kameron McGusty from Oklahoma, who sat out last season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, scored the first basket for the Hurricanes in his debut.

“Kam sat out all last year and really worked hard on his game, I know he was excited to get started,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “[He] was able to get into the lane and score. We hope he can keep that up.”

vsFlag 7.jpg

Kameron McGusty (23) led Miami in scoring with 20 points. Photo credit: Josh Halper

McGusty led the team in scoring with 20 points in a very impressive performance, shooting 8-13 from the field and 3-4 from the free throw line.

“I’m blessed to be here, blessed to get another chance to play basketball and I’m just glad to be back on the court with everyone,” McGusty said. “After the first five minutes I thought [Rodney Miller] was going to have the hot hand, but my name was called and I just stepped up and did what I had to do.”

Freshman Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly and Anthony Walker are expected to make an impact off the bench for the Hurricanes and all checked in following the first timeout of the game. Beverly made an immediate impact, scoring a layup on his first shot attempt, assisting on a three from DJ Vasiljevic and then scoring on a jump shot. Beverly finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

vsFlag 11.jpg

Isaiah Wong (2) scored 12 points in the win. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Deng Gak returned from a knee injury in style, throwing down a two handed alley-oop slam with just over 10 minutes left in the first half. Gak finished the game with four points and five rebounds.

“Deng Gak has been getting healthier and healthier, so we wanted to give him some minutes,” Larrañaga said.

Rodney Miller Jr. connected on a layup as time expired to take the Hurricanes into the locker room with a 47-26 point lead at halftime. Miller led the Hurricanes with 10 points in the first half and finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds.

“If you noticed, he’s got a beautiful left handed and right handed jump hook,” Larrañaga said. “Had they not had a five man who shot the three he probably would have played considerably more.”

Returning point guard Chris Lykes had a quiet night, shooting 1-2 with four points in just under 12 minutes played. Lykes was second in scoring in the ACC a year ago with 16.2 points per game. Lykes playing time was limited with a leg contusion, but he is expected to play on Tuesday in the team’s regular season opener.

vsFlag 10.jpg

Chris Lykes (0) had four points and two assists in 12 minutes played. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Flagler cut the deficit down to eight in the second half and Gedi Juozapaitis led the Saints with 14 points.

The Hurricanes went on a 12-0 run to regain full control of the game starting at the six minute mark of the second half, led by McGusty.

The Hurricanes are coming off a season plagued with injuries and off court issues. This year the Hurricanes have a lot of new faces including transfers Keith Stone from the University of Florida, Nysier Brooks from the University of Cincinnati, and McGusty from Oklahoma.

The Hurricanes will start the regular season at home against Louisville on Tuesday Nov. 5.

November 1, 2019

Reporters

Anthony Kean


You may also like

School of Nursing and Health Studies sorority to host induction ceremony
Miami loses to No. 12 Louisville
Diaz announces intent to redshirt linebacker Zach McCloud
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
'Ready to Launch' into a Homecoming like no other

The Homecoming Executive Committee brings the UM community together for an out-of-this-world Homecom ...

The remarkable life of Harriet Tubman comes to the silver screen

University of Miami faculty members weigh in on the importance of the new biopic on the iconic slave ...

What you need to know about the Homecoming kickoff event

Homecoming officially starts Monday, Nov. 4, and all University students, faculty, and staff are inv ...

November guide to arts at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive preview of arts-related events happening on cam ...

Leadership UMiami 2020 program underway

The Butler Center for Service and Leadership welcomed its newest cohort for Leadership UMiami—a co-c ...

Canes Ready to Write Next Chapter in FSU Rivalry

The rivalry is the longest running consecutive series for the Hurricanes, with Saturday's match ...

Every Second Counts

The Miami-Florida State series has produced its share of thrilling finishes and on Saturday the Cane ...

Mompremier Named AP Preseason All-American

The preseason accolades are piling up for University of Miami women's basketball player Beatric ...

Sykes and Fields Shine at ACCs

Alison Johnson and Molly Rickles record career-best times at the 2019 ACC Cross Country Championship ...

Memorable Moments in a Storied Rivalry

When Miami and Florida State get together they have produced some of college football's greates ...

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching