School of Nursing and Health Studies sorority to host induction ceremony

Beta Tau, the University of Miami chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International sorority, will host their annual induction ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m.

The event, which is open to everyone, will be held in the hurricane room at the Watsco Center.

This year Beta Tau is welcoming 35 new chapter members; 30 of which are undergraduates and five are graduate students.

Kenya Snowden, the president of Beta Tau, said it is a great honor for the students to be invited to join the sorority.

“They worked so hard to get here,” said Snowden. “I’m so proud to see so many members join this elite organization.”

Beta Tau was founded in 1974 at the UM School of Nursing and Health Studies. It is an extension of STTI, which was founded in 1922 by seven nurses at the Indiana University Training School of Nurses.

To be inducted into Beta Tau, students must be in their last year of the nursing program. Undergraduates have to be in the top 30 percent of their class and graduate students must have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Beta Tau’s mission is to support nurses during their career development at UM. The sorority currently has 300 active members on campus and celebrated its 40-year anniversary in 2014.

“We have a lot of nurse leaders who’ve gone on to do great things,” said Snowden. “It makes me feel proud that we’re producing and putting out leaders.”

IF YOU GO:

WHO: Beta Tau Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International

WHAT: The first induction of new chapter members

WHEN: 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1

WHERE: Watsco Center in the hurricane room.

Food will be available for purchase at the induction ceremony. The event itself is free but requires registration. RSVP for the event here: sttibetatau@miami.edu