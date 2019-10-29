Around the Web
Expanding the University's career network online

Toppel Career Center’s new platform Cane2Cane is actively connecting students with alumni in their i ...

Experts to gather at the University of Miami for climate summit.

The three-day event—Miami Climate Symposium 2020: Predicting and Living with Extremes—will explore t ...

The challenges of health care in the Americas

A panel of experts discussed the complicated situation of health care throughout the Americas during ...

Games for change created by students and faculty

NERDLab at the University of Miami School of Communication is an incubator for projects that inspire ...

Innovative ideas wanted

The Office of the Provost is seeking proposals for projects that will harness Magic Leap technology ...

Memorable Moments in a Storied Rivalry

When Miami and Florida State get together they have produced some of college football's greates ...

Miami Announces Date For Celebration of Women's Athletics

The University of Miami athletic department will host the sixth annual Celebration of Women's A ...

Canes Ranked No. 18 in AP Preseason Top 25

The Hurricanes earned an AP preseason ranking for the sixth time in program history. ...

Canes Down Nova Southeastern in Exhibition Contest

UM opened up the 2019-20 season with a 90-46 victory over Nova Southeastern in an exhibition game at ...

Best of Both Worlds

After becoming a mother, middle blocker Maddie Dill was determined to return to Miami, get her degre ...

About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

