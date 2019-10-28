Campus Life, Music, News

Frost School of Music presents ‘Opus Yemayá’ to honor female composers

Grammy-nominated composer and Frost School of Music professor Valerie Coleman organized “Opus Yamayá” to celebrate music by female composers from around the world on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert at the Gusman Concert Hall will feature many diverse voices and cultures that have been expressed through music, including modern works along with classical pieces. It is named after Yemayá, who is known as the goddess of motherhood, oceans and the healing arts. She has been celebrated for centuries throughout the world, especially in Cuba.

“It’s going to be a really high level of performance, classical music and women who are writing music today. We’ll love for people to come and ask us questions,” associate professor Dorothy Hindman said.

Hindman will be conducting a one-hour pre-concert talk on Tuesday evening.

“I’m actually going to be giving a funny lecture of why there are no women composers,” Hindman said. “It’s a myth that there are no women composers. There have been hundreds of women composers that have been equal to their male counterparts but history hasn’t recorded that.”

The concert is free for UM students and faculty members by presenting their Cane Card at the box office one hour before the concert starts. The price for general admission is $22 and seniors’ tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/1811/performance/10445985

October 28, 2019

Reporters

Cinthya Franco


