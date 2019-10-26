Miami Baseball announces fundraising campaign for facility renovations

The University of Miami and the Miami Baseball program announced a $7 million fundraising campaign to upgrade the facilities inside Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The funding will support a new scoreboard, a new indoor practice facility that will house batting cages, bullpens and a multi-purpose area and renovations to the locker room, players lounge and nutrition center.

“These state-of-the-art facility renovations will help our baseball team continue to build champions and compete at the highest level year after year,” said Miami Athletic Director Blake James.

Head coach Gino DiMare, who is in his second season at the helm of the program, announced he is kickstarting the campaign with a $500,000 donation.

“This program has given so much to me and I feel that I owe it to give back,” DiMare said at a reception Thursday evening held at the home of University President Julio Frenk. “I believe in our program and what we are doing and I am committed to do everything I can to help us be the very best. Facilities play a major role in our ability to recruit top players in the country, as well as develop our players to be the very best while they are here. These improvements will help make that happen.”

The upgrades are in the second phase of renovations, following the planned construction of the indoor practice facility that is set to break ground this fall.

Miami finished last season with a 41-20 record and reached the Starkville Regional final of the NCAA postseason before they fell to No. 6 ranked Mississippi State. The Hurricanes will also have new talent this year, bringing in a recruiting class ranked as high as sixth in the nation. Miami will play their first exhibition game against Florida Atlantic University this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mark Light Field.