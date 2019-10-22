Discuss and dine for free: Venzer to host special ‘Dinner & Dialogues’ event

It’s dining, but with a creative twist— sit with common-minded intellectuals while being served a platter of debate.

Ellen Venzer, the University of Miami’s judge-in-residence will be hosting a “Dinner & Dialogues” event Wednesday, Oct. 30. The session is free and open to the entire UM community.

The Dinner & Dialogues Lecture Series features a range of notable speakers who give presentations and foster discussion among students. Students are also able to eat dinner with each speaker and continue conversations over a meal.

“This is designed for open discussion. The Judge-in-Residence program gives students the opportunity to meet and engage with legal experts and learn about hot topics in the law,” said Venzer.

October’s dinner guest will be chairwoman of the UM Board of Trustees and former president of the American Bar Association, Hilarie Bass.

Venzer’s event coincides with a larger year-long program of evening lectures and includes expert-led discussions on various legal issues in the news.

The event will be held at the Alma Jennings Lounge at the Law School from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and all students are encouraged to attend.