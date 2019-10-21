Delta Phi Epsilon raises money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with series of events on campus

Throughout the last few weeks, Delta Phi Epsilon at the University of Miami hosted different events around the UM campus for its fall philanthropy.

The sorority raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a non-profit organization that works to control and eventually cure cystic fibrosis, every fall by inviting the fraternities on campus to participate in two main fundraising events.

The first event, which took place on Oct. 5, was the Hoops for Hope basketball tournament where Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity won. The other event was the Deepher Dude Talent Show on Oct. 14. This is a pageant where fraternity boys can showcase their talents and win the title of "deepher dude." This year, Ryan Hanukis, of Pi Kappa Phi, won the talent show.

“We encourage students to compete in these events in order to raise money and awareness for this disorder that currently receives no government funding,” says junior Haley Grey, the head of philanthropy for Delta Phi Epsilon.

Additionally, the organization also held fundraising events during the day, such as “Dunk-a-Deepher” and coin wars. They also held a raffle throughout the entire week for prizes, such as Miami Heat tickets and workout class packs.

The total amount of money raised will be announced sometime in the next week or two. Last year, the omega chapter raised $63,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and they hope to surpass that amount this year.

The omega chapter at UM has three philanthropies that they promote each year. Each fall they raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and each spring they raise money for the Delta Phi Epsilon Education Foundation as well as the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

For more information on their fall philanthropy check out this video posted on the DPHIE Miami website from last year’s philanthropy: https://youtu.be/qiyT2VHEecI