Canes Women’s Soccer defense collapses in defeat to reigning champions

Miami’s women’s soccer team traveled to the Seminoles Soccer Complex in Tallahassee to take on the six ranked Florida State Seminoles, hoping to upset them for the second year in a row. However, the defending national champions proved to be too strong for the Canes who fell in a 0-3 loss.

Straight from kick off, the Seminoles, led by Venezuelan standout Deyna Castellanos, put pressure on Miami’s defense, immediately giving them a chance to capitalize off of an early opportunity.

In the 10th minute, a sloppy turn over by Kristina Fisher was intercepted in the box by FSU’s Kristen McFarland. McFarland, surrounded by three Miami defenders, was still able to get a shot off with the help of some crafty footwork.

The ball was reflected off of sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Speaks’ chest, landing directly in front of a wide open Yujie Zhao. Capitalizing off the rebound, Zhao put the ball in the right corner of the goal, giving FSU a 1-0 lead.

Nine minutes later, Miami was given the opportunity to equalize the game, when Fisher broke away down the right wing and crossed the ball looking for Tia Dupont. The cross was denied by Gabby Carle who was able to knock it out for a Miami corner.

Going into the half, Miami was down only one goal, but the pressure was still on with Speaks bailing the defense out multiple times and registering five saves. She ended the night with a career high eight saves.

The Canes were able to hold off another goal for much of the second half, but in the 76th minute Jalin Howell sent a flying header toward Heather Payne, who then doubled the Seminoles’ lead. Minutes later, Abbey Newton was able to connect with Kristina Lynch, tripling their lead.

Looking for a desperate last minute comeback, Fisher was able to get a shot off but was denied by goalkeeper Caroline Jeffers. Later in the 84th minute, Bayleigh Chaviers, sent a ball flying over the crossbar.

The Canes will continue their run in the ACC with another tough match up on Oct 24. when they take on the 17th ranked Clemson Tigers at Cobb Stadium

October 21, 2019

Reporters

Sydney Boyo


