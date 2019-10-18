News

Locally-sourced, vegan bites featured at Fair Food Fair

At the Fair Food Fair, the final event of Food Day festivities, students at the University of Miami got a taste of vegan dishes and locally farmed crops while learning about how to incorporate environmentally conscious meals into their diet.

FoodDay-0959.jpg

Fresh fruits and produce displayed the vibrant colors of local farming. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Booths set up at the Whitten University Center Wednesday Oct. 16, featured literature, activities and food samples, all geared toward bridging the gap between delicious foods and sustainability. Among the groups present at the fair were Student Health Services, Green U, UMiami ECO Agency and the UM Food Recovery Network.

FoodDay-0967.jpg

Sustainably harvested avocados and baby jackfruits lit up tables at the Fair Food Fair. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Students got to try fresh fruits, organic teas and smoothies, and a vegan take on a classic crowd pleaser: Cuban croquetas.

FoodDay-0956.jpg

Students sampled vegan meatless croquetas provided by UM Dining. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

October 18, 2019

Reporters

Anna Timmons


