Community, News

UM students take on Miami Carnival 2019

mia.png

Mirza Tanis, 22, shows off her Haitian flag and costume at Miami Carnival. Photo credit: Jayda Graham

Miami Carnival is a festive, week-long celebration that highlights Caribbean culture through a series of events, such as J’Ouvert, the Steelband Panorama competition, Junior Carnival and the Kings, Queens and Individuals Show and Competition, eventually ending with a parade and concert at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo on Sunday, Oct. 13. Every year, many University of Miami students partake in the event to celebrate their Caribbean culture.

Mirza Tanis, a 5th-year senior studying finance, has attended Miami Carnival since her sophomore year in 2016.

“I love the energy and being around people who are happy,” said Tanis, who is Haitian and from Miami. “We are all sharing a common cultural experience and even though you’re surrounded by a bunch of strangers, you’re in a judge-free zone.”

Born and raised in Trinidad, Charis Safiya Pitter, the chair of the activities board for the Caribbean Students Association, participated as a masquerader in the parade this year.

“What I look forward to the most about carnival is it feels almost like a huge family reunion,” Pitter said. “It’s one of the only times of the year that all my friends and all of my family are in the same place. I also meet so many people who feel like an extended family. It’s truly a completely carefree day — nothing compares.”

Pitter played “mas” with the same band she typically does, Generation X. This year, Pitter said there were almost 1,000 people with Generation X because they brought costume designers directly from Trinidad. In the past, there were around 400 people but Pitter says that with more people, the better the experience is.

Preparation for carnival happens months prior to the actual event to find the perfect costume.

“You have to choose your costume months in advance,” said Pitter.

For Miami carnival, costume sales began in June and sold out in a few weeks. Pitter said costumes are usually around $500-$800 so advanced payment plans are offered.

Tanis says that she planned her outfit well in advance as well. This year, she ordered a costume from a Trinidadian woman.

It was a long day for UM students that attended the festivities on Sunday. Pitter said that she arrived at 9 a.m. and left at 11 p.m.

Traditional Carnival is typically celebrated in Trinidad and Brazil and takes place before Lent, usually in February or March.

October 17, 2019

Reporters

Jayda Graham


You may also like

Hurricane Dorian missed Puerto Rico, but many students remain fearful
In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, we must find ways to support the Bahamas
UM community unites to help Bahamas
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • Error
Intramural fields open for business

The improvements to the IM fields offer a safer, more efficient field for the University community. ...

Analyzing the letter to Erdoğan

President Donald Trump’s letter to the Turkish president has been looked at as undiplomatic and unpr ...

'Canes show their pride

The LGBTQ Student Center and SpectrUM invite the UM community to show their true colors during LGBT ...

‘Shop Docs’ bring health screenings to barbershops

Miller School of Medicine students are visiting barbershops to offer free health screenings to Afric ...

A bright future for business

With a new name and a continued focus on excellence, students, faculty, and staff are excited about ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/rss.aspx. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching