UCatholic offers weekly, small group women’s bible study

UCatholic at the University of Miami offers a women’s bible study for students who would like to explore the Catholic faith. The women’s bible study has been offered through UCatholic, the student Catholic ministry on campus, for years in association with St. Augustine Catholic Church.

According to the church’s website, “These small groups of students ranging in academic years from freshmen to seniors serve as a way to make authentic friendships and pursue your Catholic faith while in college.”

“My role in this year is to lead the Thursday session of bible study. I have been going to bible study for a little over a year now, so it’s been great to take on this role and make it a whole new experience,” said sophomore Giselle De La Rua, a neuroscience major who has been involved with UCatholic since her freshman year.

Each session the leader brings copies of the selected bible passage that the group will focus on as well as copies of several reflection questions to take home with them. This semester’s bible passages are centered around the “Mysteries of the Rosary,” which outline the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

“One of the big things that I’ve always wanted to learn more about has been the Virgin Mary so when I showed up to the first session and Giselle said that this semester’s bible study will focus on the ‘Mysteries of the Rosary’ I was so happy because it’s been one of the biggest question marks regarding my faith.” said freshman Daniella Jang, a double major in international studies and political science.

Each bible study group has between 3-6 participants, all joining for different reasons. Jang said that her primary reason for joining bible study was because she saw it as way to become more involved in the Church.

Sofia Gecaj, a freshman and fellow participant in the Thursday session, joined for a different reason.

“I joined because it’s a safe space in which to talk about my faith,” Gecaj said. “I aim to make it a part of my week because it gives me time to reflect on my life and what is happening around me.”

There are three sessions offered throughout the week in order to accommodate all types of students’ schedules. One on Mondays at 7 p.m., the second on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and the third on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Each one of these sessions meets once a week and runs for an hour. Students are welcome to participate in one or more if their schedule permits.

For more information, email vp@ucatholic.org.