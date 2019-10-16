Hurricane Productions partners with United Black Students to celebrate black heritage

Campus Life, News

The KAOS dance team performs at the lakeside patio on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Photo credit: Jayda Graham

Hurricane Productions hosted its annual “Moonlight Jams” on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Lakeside Patio. HP teamed up with United Black Students to host this year’s event, highlighting hip hop and R&B music from the ‘90s.

The event included performances by the University of Miami’s KAOS dance team and the Melodic Vibrations Band. The president of UBS, Glen Howard Jr., emceed the event. Howard, a senior majoring in broadcast journalism from Miami, says he agreed to partner with this event to build a deeper connection to all students of all identities and races on campus.

“This event encompasses everything UBS is about,” Howard said. “Uniting the black community here at the University of Miami provides a source through which the overall University community may experience black culture and become more educated about black heritage.”

In addition to the music, students played trivia about R&B and hip hop artists like Eminem and Chance the Rapper. Salty Donut and Mr. Kream Wynwood also offered treats during the event.

Zoria Telfare, a sophomore majoring in exercise physiology and the public relations co-chair for UBS, attended the event in support of United Black Students. Telfare says that her favorite part about the event was the vibe of the whole event, especially the connection between the performers and the audience.

“It is always important to have events on campus that cater to minorities, not just the black community but all races and cultures that are underrepresented,” said Telfare. “I believe these events help bring together these communities and enhance their sense of belonging on campus”

The Melodic Harmonies performed popular songs from the ‘90s such as “Going Down” by Mary J. Blige, “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe, “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan and “Pony” by Ginuwine. The crowd sang along and at one point, one member of the audience even approached the stage to take the microphone to finish the lyrics. With the blue and pink spotlights facing the stage and a beautiful full moon in the sky, the band spread positive energy that was “all love.”

