Fans white out the stadium for a green cause

At the football game against Virginia Friday, Oct. 11, students arrived dressed in white, ready to cheer on the Canes and raise awareness about single-use plastic waste. Organized by Student Government’s Energy and Conservation Organization, the game featured a green tailgate beforehand, where student volunteers educated attendees on recycling, encouraging them not to throw away their aluminum cans and plastic bottles.

Following the green trend, UM’s football team dressed in Parley Adidas uniforms made from repurposed ocean plastic and nylon waste.