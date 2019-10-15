Campus Life, News

Students vie for homecoming floor tickets, cause chaos in Breezeway

A hoard of students crowded the Breezeway Tuesday afternoon, all clamouring with excitement as they set their sights on one goal: a floor ticket to see the this year’s homecoming headliner, rapper 21 Savage.

IMG_0405.jpg

Excited students clamor to try to get a floor pass for the Homecoming 21 Savage concert. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Saun Merlin, the vice chair of Hurricanes Productions Concerts, said his team was glad to see the student body excited about the ticket giveaway, but the crowd became overwhelming.

This was the third floor ticket giveaway that HP Concerts has offered so far. Merlin said students were more cordial in the during past giveaways.

“This one went a little crazy,” he said.

IMG_0401.jpeg

Alex Boro, a sophomore, excitedly shows his 21 savage floor pass. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Students will have more opportunities to obtain floor tickets after fall break. HP Concerts will enact safety procedures to ensure future giveaways don’t get out of hand, Merlin said.

A limited number of general-admission ticket holders will also be let onto the floor after arriving to the concert early.

The homecoming concert will be held 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Watsco Center.

October 15, 2019

Reporters

Jared Lennon

Rebecca Goddard


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • Error
Examining Cuba and its diaspora

The University of Miami’s Cuban Heritage Collection will host its third New Directions in Cuban Stud ...

Miami Business School receives a new name to honor philanthropists

The University of Miami is naming its business school in honor of Patti and Allan Herbert for their ...

Student organization launched to support Latinas

Lucha Latina celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Central American culture. ...

Expanding the path for musicians

The Frost School of Music’s Valerie Coleman, who heads to Carnegie Hall tonight with the Philadelphi ...

Building the iDock of the future

Engineering students at the University of Miami combine inventive materials with a new construction ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/rss.aspx. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching