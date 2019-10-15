Students vie for homecoming floor tickets, cause chaos in Breezeway

A hoard of students crowded the Breezeway Tuesday afternoon, all clamouring with excitement as they set their sights on one goal: a floor ticket to see the this year’s homecoming headliner, rapper 21 Savage.

Saun Merlin, the vice chair of Hurricanes Productions Concerts, said his team was glad to see the student body excited about the ticket giveaway, but the crowd became overwhelming.

This was the third floor ticket giveaway that HP Concerts has offered so far. Merlin said students were more cordial in the during past giveaways.

“This one went a little crazy,” he said.

Students will have more opportunities to obtain floor tickets after fall break. HP Concerts will enact safety procedures to ensure future giveaways don’t get out of hand, Merlin said.

A limited number of general-admission ticket holders will also be let onto the floor after arriving to the concert early.

The homecoming concert will be held 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Watsco Center.