Frost Symphony Orchestra to perform “Mysterious Mountain”

The Frost Symphony Orchestra will be performing “Mysterious Mountain” Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Gusman Concert Hall.

The new symphony director Gerard Schwarz will be conducting the performance, which will be divided into three different segments.

“It has been very rewarding working with Maestro Schwarz this season, especially with the repertoire he selects,” said Ella Tomko, a sophomore majoring in cello performance.

“Mysterious Mountain” after Alan Hovhaness’s second symphony will be the first piece performed. The second part will be featuring two strings faculty members, violin professor Charles Castleman and cello professor and director of strings Ross Harbaugh. The concert will end with Dmitri Shostakovich’s tenth symphony, which will be one hour long.

Tomko has been a cellist in FSO since freshman year and said her experience has been emotional.

“There have been several rehearsals where I have gotten emotional because of how powerful it is to be playing Shostakovich 10,” Tomko said. “He was such an amazing composer. you can really feel the suffering he was trying to communicate through his music.”

This will be the Frost Symphony Orchestra’s second performance of the year.

“I’m extremely excited to play this program for everyone this weekend. We’ve been working pretty hard on it, and I want to share our progress and the tremendous pieces,” Tomko said. “I’m also super excited to show off my teacher.”

Tickets can be purchased at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/1811/production/1016031?performanceId=10445944.

Price for general admission is $25 and $20 for seniors.

For questions about the event, call the Frost School of Music at 305-284-2241.

October 10, 2019

Cinthya Franco


