Football, Sports

N’Kosi Perry named starting quarterback against Virginia

In Wednesday’s post-practice press conference, head coach Manny Diaz announced that redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry will start Friday’s game against No. 20 Virginia.

Diaz also said that Jarren Williams, who has started all of Miami’s games this season, is “dealing with an upper extremity issue that leaves him less than 100 percent.” Williams did not participate in drills during Tuesday’s practice and was throwing independently on the side.

“We think N’Kosi gives us a chance to win,” Diaz said. “I think we all saw last Saturday the improvement in his game and we are excited to get behind him, to rally behind him and find a way to beat a very well-coached and tough-minded Virginia team.”

N'Kosi throw 2.0.jpg

N'Kosi Perry throws a pass after replacing Jarren Williams as quarterback in Miami's 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech last week. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Perry replaced Williams at quarterback last Saturday against Virginia Tech after Williams started the game by throwing three interceptions on three consecutive drives. Perry stayed at quarterback for the remainder of the game and threw for 422 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. In the post-game press conference, Diaz said that Williams was healthy enough to play, but made the decision to keep Perry in.

“I just want to get a win for the team,” Perry said after practice on Wednesday. “We need to get that feeling back so we can get used to winning.”

October 9, 2019

Reporters

Isabella Didio


Around the Web
  • UM News
  • Error
The weakness behind the green light for red meat

Dr. Carl E. Orringer, director of Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Miami Mill ...

Graduate student revitalizes affinity group on campus

Doctoral student Adrianne Wilson works to promote networking events and workshops for black graduate ...

Five School of Communication students awarded PRSA Miami scholarships

The scholarships are named in honor of Ev Clay, founder of the oldest public relations firm in Flori ...

Sights of Family Weekend

More than 2,500 family members attended Family Weekend to re-connect with their students and take ad ...

The hottest elective on campus right now

A glassblowing class is exposing students to the ancient craft, with some finding a new passion and ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/rss.aspx. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter
About Us

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published in print every Tuesday.

Searching