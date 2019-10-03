Faculty Senate award nominations due Oct. 23.

Annual nominations for Faculty Senate Awards are due Oct. 23.

Faculty members may nominate their colleagues for three special awards: the James W. McLamore Outstanding Service Award, the Outstanding Teacher Award and the Distinguished Faculty Scholar Award.

These awards recognize faculty members for a range of accomplishments from breakthroughs in their respective fields to going beyond the call of duty in the classroom. Recipients are selected through a rigorous peer-review process.

Donald Spivey, the 2018-2019 recipient of the Outstanding Teacher Award, demonstrated exemplary qualities in his classroom which the Senate looks for in awardees.

Spivey was lauded for his history course examining the 1960s. The course features panelists who fought in the Vietnam War as well as others who protested against it. It even includes a live performance from a ‘60s-style band.

Faculty Senate Awards recipients speak of the profound impact that receiving such recognition has.

“That is the award,” Spivey said. “I appreciated some other awards for teaching but this is the award given by the Faculty Senate to recognize faculty members.”

Dr. Harry W. Flynn Jr., the 2018-2019 recipient of the Distinguished Faculty Scholar Award, echoes this sentiment.

“It certainly is the highest honor of my career and it was a wonderful feeling to be recognized by colleagues and peers,” Flynn said.

Previous awardees have some advice to offer to faculty members who hope to achieve the same recognition.

“It’s nothing you plan for. It’s a culmination of effort,” said Dr. Norman H. Altman, last year’s recipient of the James W. McLamore Outstanding Service Award.

“Work hard, involve multiple colleagues and collaborative research and always accept the challenges of new techniques and technology,” said Flynn.

Faculty members who would like to nominate a colleague should read about each award’s eligibility criteria on the Faculty Senate’s website at http://fs.miami.edu.

Complete nomination materials should be emailed to facsen@miami.edu .

Awardees will be notified in the spring semester and the award ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on April 13, 2020.