Soccer, Sports

Miami ties with Pitt in ACC home opener

The Canes women’s soccer team fought hard through two halves and an overtime period but could not pull away. They tied 3-3 with University of Pittsburgh on Sunday night, remaining winless for their first three games of ACC play.

“It sucks,” defender Selena Fortich said after the game. “They played a good game, and they fought back, but I definitely think we should have come out on top with a win.”

Miami was on the board early in the game on a goal from senior Bayleigh Chaviers. She raced up the left side of the field before cutting back towards the goal and kicked what appeared to be a cross, but her shot found the back of the net just two minutes and 51 seconds into the game.

Tia Dupont.jpg

Tia Dupont (23) splits between two of Pitt's defenders. Dupont had one assist in the game Photo credit: Jared Lennon

The score would remain 1-0 for the rest of the half. Both teams put up five shots in the first 45 minutes of regulation gameplay.

After the break, Miami scored in the 49th minute. This time, Michelle Giamportone scored on a cross from Tia Dupont. Dupont passed the ball to Kristina Fisher before it made its way to Giamportone and into the goal.

Four minutes later, Pitt got its first goal of the game by Sydney Marasco. Shortly after, a goal from Anna Rico evened the score to 2-2.

In the 71st minute, Pitt goalie Katherine Robinson came out of the goal in attempt to make a stop, allowing Fortich to handle a pass from Ine Østmo and punch it past the goalie for the Canes’ third goal of the game. Fortich’s goal was the first of her career.

“I honestly had no idea it went in,” Fortich said. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, I scored.’ But it felt good to get us on top and hopefully more to come.”

Despite the two goals scored in the second half, Miami took only three shots, which paled in comparison to Pitt’s nine.

Michelle Giamportone.jpg

Michelle Giamportone (7) attempts to dribble past a Pitt player. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

“I think we kind of fell back a little in the second half and they were definitely dominating,” Chaviers said.

Pitt’s Marasco tallied her second goal of the game with four minutes left in regulation, tying the game up at 3-3.

The teams entered overtime with a tie, and the score would remain that way for the two 10-minute periods. Miami was able to put up five shots, overshooting Pitt by three goals, but the teams were both unsuccessful in scoring.

The Hurricanes will play Virginia in their next game at Cobb Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

October 1, 2019

Reporters

Isabella Didio


You may also like

Hurricanes suffer loses across board, score some wins
Diaz announces intent to redshirt linebacker Zach McCloud
From campus tours to coral reefs: UM leaps into virtual reality
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Turbo-charging the discovery process

Researchers at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis pioneered the use of an “amazing microscope” to s ...

October arts guide at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive wrap-up for all arts-related events happening o ...

Amparo’s experience at the U

Amparo Arechabala, the namesake in the immersive play “The Amparo Experience,” recounts her memorabl ...

A trailblazer for art in the Caribbean

Erica Moiah James is an art historian who helped paved the way for contemporary art to flourish in T ...

Prominent industry leaders to speak at Miami Business School

The Distinguished Leaders Lecture Series brings leaders from various industries to speak throughout ...

Hill Hungry to Face Hokies

Trevon Hill has been eyeing this week's matchup against the Hokies for months. On Saturday, he ...

Catching a Break to the Big Leagues

In one off-season, Garrett Kennedy went from searching for a chance to keep playing the game he love ...

Forward Thinking

Zach McCloud recently made the toughest decision of his football career. But he's all in…and he ...

New Location, Same Stakes at ITA All-American Championships

After 34 consecutive years at the Riviera Tennis Club in Palisades, Calif., the ITA Women's All ...

Taking it One Step at a Time

Bayleigh Chaviers and the women's soccer team are set to take on top-ranked Virginia Friday at ...

TMH Twitter
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : mail@CompanyName.com
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching