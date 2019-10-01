V's Take

Beware of the horse girl

Dear V,

I just got out of a 4 year relationship with my ex-girlfriend. Jumping back into the dating pool, I am worried that I’m too off my game to recognize the most obvious red flags. Any types of girls I should make an effort to steer clear from?

Love,

Ready For Action

Dear Ready For Action,

Like a penis, women can make life hard for no reason. The complications of a female brain make it difficult to recognize who isn’t psychotic. This doesn’t mean that men are any less frustrating, just more simple minded. We won’t even need them once a woman invents a vibrator that can mow the lawn.

Now that I have evened the playing field a bit, there are a few types of girls in college to avoid at all costs.

You will never find the love of your life on Tinder. Women practically sweat with desperation for attention on the revolting app. I wouldn’t even seek out a hookup on Tinder. Everything should happen naturally. It’s that moment of calm when you’re not even thinking about it, just happy; that’s when the right girl will burst into your life like a hurricane.

New forms of self-expression and female identities have entered the dating arena: e-girls and VSCO girls. You can easily identify an e-girl with a cross hung around her neck ironically like a sad, bisexual version of “The Fault In Our Stars.” Different from VSCO girls, who are built like a reusable straw that sucks the fun out of everything. Entertaining a trend won’t last, so find yourself a classic.

Being a horse girl is a congenital illness. You don’t even need a horse to have horse girl energy. One time I went to the wellness center and saw one galloping on the treadmill. Read my next words carefully: She is the female equivalent to the bubonic plague.

Best,

V

October 1, 2019

Reporters

V'S Take


You may also like

Talk dirty to me
Is he out of my league?
Ditching the Vibrator
Around the Web
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Turbo-charging the discovery process

Researchers at The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis pioneered the use of an “amazing microscope” to s ...

October arts guide at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive wrap-up for all arts-related events happening o ...

Amparo’s experience at the U

Amparo Arechabala, the namesake in the immersive play “The Amparo Experience,” recounts her memorabl ...

A trailblazer for art in the Caribbean

Erica Moiah James is an art historian who helped paved the way for contemporary art to flourish in T ...

Prominent industry leaders to speak at Miami Business School

The Distinguished Leaders Lecture Series brings leaders from various industries to speak throughout ...

Hill Hungry to Face Hokies

Trevon Hill has been eyeing this week's matchup against the Hokies for months. On Saturday, he ...

Catching a Break to the Big Leagues

In one off-season, Garrett Kennedy went from searching for a chance to keep playing the game he love ...

Forward Thinking

Zach McCloud recently made the toughest decision of his football career. But he's all in…and he ...

New Location, Same Stakes at ITA All-American Championships

After 34 consecutive years at the Riviera Tennis Club in Palisades, Calif., the ITA Women's All ...

Taking it One Step at a Time

Bayleigh Chaviers and the women's soccer team are set to take on top-ranked Virginia Friday at ...

TMH Twitter
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : mail@CompanyName.com
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching