Campus Life, Music, News

In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, The Frost School of Music will host a benefit concert to raise money for the Bahamas

Following the devastation left in the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami will be holding a benefit concert, the Bahamas Relief Concert, to raise money for those impacted by the storm. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Gusman Concert Hall.

The concert is being organized by Frost’s professor of practice and legendary musician, Chuck Bergeron, to fundraise relief efforts for those impacted and affected by Hurricane Dorian. Many multi-Grammy winners will be performing, such as, The Dafnis Prieto Artist Ensemble with Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Jodi Levitz and Bettina Mussumeli duo, Valerie Coleman, Margaret Donaghue and Bob Weiner.

Blake Evans, a junior majoring in jazz drum set performance will be playing the drums with the American Music Ensemble (AME) and the R&B Ensemble. “

It’s a rarity that we have a concert that represents all areas of Frost, especially one where the proceeds are donated to a good cause,” Evans said.

Students and faculty are more than welcome to attend and participate, but seats are first-come, first-served.

“It’s going to feature some of the top musicians and groups here at Frost with no cost of admission,” said Evans. “This is a great opportunity to check out what we do.”

While admission is free, donations to help those impacted by the storm can be made at www.Miami.edu/dorian.

September 27, 2019

Reporters

Cinthya Franco


About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

