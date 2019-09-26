Campus Life, News, Politics

UM celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Since 2012, the fourth Tuesday of September has become synonymous with voter awareness in the United States. National Voter Registration Day, a 7-year-old tradition, aims to register eligible voters so that they can cast ballots in upcoming elections.

Although the next presidential election won’t take place until November 2020, organizations are motivated to inform voters about their civic duties.

On Sept. 24, students, faculty and volunteers at the University of Miami participated in a voter registration drive sponsored by Get Out the Vote. The event, which occurred at the Student Center Complex Lakeside Patio and Stage, gathered students from several states to register to vote. The event was a collaboration between between the Division of Student Affairs and the Butler Center for Service and Leadership.

vote.jpg

Students pass by tents at the UC patio and register to vote for the upcoming elections. Photo credit: Daniela Perez

At the event, students registered to vote, received information about upcoming elections and enjoyed Krispy Kreme donuts as rewards for their participation.

Student volunteers participating in the event emphasized the importance of being registered to vote and also noted the increase of out-of-state students registering in Florida. Sophie Robbins, a senior creative advertising major, said that she didn’t initially know that it was possible to switch her state of registration.

“I think a lot of students aren’t aware of that, so I’ve been making sure of informing passing students or letting my classmates know the process so that they can be registered,” she said.

According to the National Voter Registration Day’s official website, “more than 23 million people move across state lines, and 40 percent of people don’t know they need to update their voter registration after moving.”

Poll worker for Miami-Dade County, Will Castro, said the majority of students who participated in the event are from out of state and were looking to register in Florida.

“We’ve been surprised by the number of students who have registered,” Castro said. “Practically everyone who has passed by us has registered or at least have asked how to register in their own state. It’s great to see young students motivated to participate.”

National Voter Registration Day is aimed at making the voting process easier. In 2018, over 800,000 voters across all 50 states registered through National Voter Registration Day. The organization has uses new technology to educate Americans about how to register, sign up for election reminders, check their registration online, receive mail ballots, learn about early voting and understand their voting districts.

For more information on how to register or to check your registration status, visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org.

September 26, 2019

Reporters

Daniela Perez


You may also like

Get Out The Vote seeks to mobilize student voters
It’s on you, Joe Biden
Why Florida needs a voter registration ‘Freedom Summer’
Around the Web
  • Error
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: fsocket timed out

U-LINK advances climate- and terrorism-related projects

With its latest round of grants, the UM Laboratory for Integrative Knowledge advances three projects ...

Music to help Hurricane Dorian response cause

The University of Miami Frost School of Music will host a benefit concert to help those impacted by ...

Exercising your right to vote

University of Miami students talk about the importance of casting a ballot on National Voter Registr ...

Miami Business School to hold inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Conference

Academic and business leaders will exchange ideas on issues affecting the workplace and academic lif ...

Graduate student leaders focused on making an impact

The presidents of the School of Law, Miller School of Medicine, and Graduate School student associat ...

Next in Miami’s PA Pipeline

Miami freshman Isaiah Wong came to The U by way of Monsignor Bonner in Philadelphia and knows of the ...

Hurricanes Set to Compete in Georgia

Quartet of Hurricanes will open play at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Friday. ...

Pankow's New Sport, New Love

Freshman Morgan Pankow set to make her collegiate debut at the Schooner Fall Classic. ...

Mason, Hurricanes Open Season Friday at Home

It's not often true freshmen make the leap from high school to collegiate swimming and find ins ...

Whatever It Takes

As he enters his junior season, Canes guard Chris Lykes acknowledges it's now his turn to becom ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching