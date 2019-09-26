Edge, Fashion

Trends to look out for post-New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week recently wrapped up its shows, and as per usual, it provided a sneak peak at all the hot trends and styles that will be inescapable this spring. From the looks of things, this season will be an interesting one, bound to include lots of color and structural pieces that can easily be incorporated into everyday wear.

The Miami Hurricane has gathered five styles to keep a close eye on.

Blazers (and blazer-esque vests)

Blazers aren’t just a workplace staple anymore– they’re cool, fun and edgy. With bigger shoulders, you don’t need much to style the outfit. Add a blouse under for the day and a sexy bralette for the night.

slouchy-suiting-trend-nyfw-fall-2019-proenza-schouler-1.jpg unnamed%2520(7).jpg 8394347.jpg

Fun Monochrome

This year, designers proved that monochrome doesn’t have to be boring. Either wear a statement head-to-toe look in the same color or try differing shades of a single color for something a little less bold.

Look%2024.jpg GettyImages-1173199293.jpg GettyImages-1173112297.jpg

Upgraded Corsets

The corset finally gets a modern twist, and we’re all here for it. Designers have turned the waist-slimming, painful under garment into an everyday top that has you looking sexy and trendy.

_SDR0008.jpg 8398187.jpg Look%252035.jpg

Euphoria

The fashion world is obviously taking major style inspiration from the HBO show everyone is raving about. Now, we’re seeing neon makeup with rhinestones and quirky style being embraced and considered high fashion. There’s no better way to rock this style than by finding your own personal one.

1J1A2992.jpg 8398495.jpeg

Dots. Lots of them.

Out of all patterns, the polka dot was by far the most recurring look seen at NYFW. The pattern gives a peppy and positive vibe, perfect to add to your upcoming spring style.

Screen Shot 2019-09-22 at 6.03.17 PM.png Screen Shot 2019-09-22 at 6.03.49 PM.png Screen Shot 2019-09-22 at 6.04.09 PM.png

But of course, it doesn’t end there. With Paris, Milan and London Fashion Week coming up, The Hurricane will keep a lookout for more bold trends and be sure to report back.

September 26, 2019

Reporters

Defne Selen


