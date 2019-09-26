Michael Tillman to speak at the School of Architecture about real estate investment and development on Sept. 27.

Chief executive officer and co-founder of PTM Partners, Michael Tillman, will discuss opportunities, zones and real estate investment on Sept. 27 at 12:15 p.m. The real estate investor will speak during the Master in Real Estate Development and Urbanism Program at the Glasgow Lecture Hall.

Tillman will speak about his own experiences as well as about the opportunity on the new tax legislation — a topic he likes to talk about.

“It has been the top very significant topic of discussion in the real estate industry for the past two years,” said Tillman.

After he graduated from Columbia University, Tillman was a managing director at LeFrak that owns, develops and manages real estate. He also led the underwriting, execution, construction, development and condo sales at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. He then co-founded his company, PTM partners, a real estate investment and development platform based in Miami.

Tillman is also on the executive advisory of the Real Estate Development and Urbanism Program at UM and the Dean’s Leadership Advisory Board for the College of Architecture at the Florida International University.

“I love doing things at UM. I’ll come in and guest lecturer in certain classes,” said Tillman. “I want my discussions to be interactive. It would be boring otherwise.”

The next series of MRED+U Speaker series will be held Oct. 7, by Kieran Bowers and Oct. 25, by David Martin. For more information go to https://mredu.arc.miami.edu.

IF YOU GO

What: A discussion on opportunities, zones, and real estate investment.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of PTM partners, Micheal Tillman will discuss his own experiences in real estate.

When: The discussion starts at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Tillman will talk at the Glasgow Lecture Hall next to the Perez Architecture Center in the School of Architecture.

For questions about the discussion, contact the MRED+U program at 305-284-4420 or Associate Professor and Director Charles Bohl by email cbohl@miami.edu.