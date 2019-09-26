Campus Life, News

Michael Tillman to speak at the School of Architecture about real estate investment and development on Sept. 27.

michael tillman.png

Chief executive officer and co-founder of PTM Partners, Michael Tillman, will discuss opportunities, zones and real estate investment on Sept. 27 at 12:15 p.m. The real estate investor will speak during the Master in Real Estate Development and Urbanism Program at the Glasgow Lecture Hall.

Tillman will speak about his own experiences as well as about the opportunity on the new tax legislation — a topic he likes to talk about.

“It has been the top very significant topic of discussion in the real estate industry for the past two years,” said Tillman.

After he graduated from Columbia University, Tillman was a managing director at LeFrak that owns, develops and manages real estate. He also led the underwriting, execution, construction, development and condo sales at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. He then co-founded his company, PTM partners, a real estate investment and development platform based in Miami.

Tillman is also on the executive advisory of the Real Estate Development and Urbanism Program at UM and the Dean’s Leadership Advisory Board for the College of Architecture at the Florida International University.

“I love doing things at UM. I’ll come in and guest lecturer in certain classes,” said Tillman. “I want my discussions to be interactive. It would be boring otherwise.”

The next series of MRED+U Speaker series will be held Oct. 7, by Kieran Bowers and Oct. 25, by David Martin. For more information go to https://mredu.arc.miami.edu.

IF YOU GO

What: A discussion on opportunities, zones, and real estate investment.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of PTM partners, Micheal Tillman will discuss his own experiences in real estate.

When: The discussion starts at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Tillman will talk at the Glasgow Lecture Hall next to the Perez Architecture Center in the School of Architecture.

For questions about the discussion, contact the MRED+U program at 305-284-4420 or Associate Professor and Director Charles Bohl by email cbohl@miami.edu.

September 26, 2019

Reporters

Joanna Ugo


You may also like

11 queer films that won’t make you cringe
Rising living costs problematic for students
Ranking improves, UM gets healthier
Around the Web
  • Error
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: fsocket timed out

U-LINK advances climate- and terrorism-related projects

With its latest round of grants, the UM Laboratory for Integrative Knowledge advances three projects ...

Music to help Hurricane Dorian response cause

The University of Miami Frost School of Music will host a benefit concert to help those impacted by ...

Exercising your right to vote

University of Miami students talk about the importance of casting a ballot on National Voter Registr ...

Miami Business School to hold inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Conference

Academic and business leaders will exchange ideas on issues affecting the workplace and academic lif ...

Graduate student leaders focused on making an impact

The presidents of the School of Law, Miller School of Medicine, and Graduate School student associat ...

Next in Miami’s PA Pipeline

Miami freshman Isaiah Wong came to The U by way of Monsignor Bonner in Philadelphia and knows of the ...

Hurricanes Set to Compete in Georgia

Quartet of Hurricanes will open play at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Friday. ...

Pankow's New Sport, New Love

Freshman Morgan Pankow set to make her collegiate debut at the Schooner Fall Classic. ...

Mason, Hurricanes Open Season Friday at Home

It's not often true freshmen make the leap from high school to collegiate swimming and find ins ...

Whatever It Takes

As he enters his junior season, Canes guard Chris Lykes acknowledges it's now his turn to becom ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching