Law school to hold annual admissions workshop

The University of Miami’s law school will host their annual admissions workshop Sept. 27.

This is one of the law school’s most popular events. Prospective law students will work with staff form the admissions office to review documents from the application. Students will also have the opportunity to hear general tips from the staff, hear an overview of UM’s law program and ask questions. Not only that, but some first-year law students will be talking about their experience at the school so far, detailing what they did to apply.

The event is open to all students who are interested in attending law school. A significant number of out of state students travel to Miami to participate.

“A good portion of the students who participate are from Orlando,” said Shakira Valle, who is part of the school’s office of admissions and student recruitment. “We get a lot of UCF students.”

Students interested in attending can RSVP here and fill out basic information such as name, major, name of the school that they are currently attending, expected graduation date and the highest LSAT score.

The event will take place Friday, Sept. 27 at the School of Law from 6 to 8 p.m.

September 25, 2019

Reporters

Victoria Anzola


