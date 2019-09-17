Student Health Service now offering flu shots all around campus

Flu shots are now available at the health center and will be available at various locations on campus throughout the semester.

While flu season peaks between December and February, influenza activity often begins as early as October. Student Health Service has already received 53 positive rapid flu tests so far this year, 36 influenza A and 17 influenza B, among University of Miami students.

“Spring semester during cold and flu season is the busiest time of the year,” said Dr. Leanne Rutter, a physician at the health center. “In addition, the week after spring break is often one of the busiest weeks of the year.”

Flu symptoms include an abrupt onset of fever, headaches, body aches and fatigue, all commonly accompanied by a cough and sore throat.

“I visited the health center due to flu-like symptoms last semester,” said Noa Israel, a senior criminology major. “I’m definitely not going to miss getting my flu shot this year. Being fatigued while going to class was miserable.

Being a preventative service, health insurance will cover the total cost of the vaccination with no extra cost or co-pay necessary.

The first flu shot pop-up on campus is on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A survey will be available for anyone who gets their vaccination with a chance to win a pair of AirPods.

For other flu shot events this semester, follow this link: www.miami.edu/flushots

— Jacqueline Bajric