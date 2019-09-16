Golf, Soccer, Sports, Volleyball

Weekly roundup: Sept. 9-Sept. 15

Volleyball

Miami traveled to Fort Worth, Texas for two games this weekend in the Add-Ran Cup, where they fell in both matches. On Friday evening, the Canes lost 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-21) to the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. The University of Miami’s hitting percentage climbed during each set, but it wasn’t enough to get on the scoreboard against the host team. Freshman Kennedy Price, who is from the Lone Star State, led the Hurricanes in kills with a total of 14. Fellow freshmen Savannah Vach led with 27 assists and Amanda Falck led in digs, with a total of 10. Price notched a double-double with a team-highof 18 kills and 12 digs in Saturday’s 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18) loss to Auburn. Vach led in digs with 13, but it wasn’t enough to help the team prevail, as Miami fell to a 2-3 record on the year. The Canes will take on Florida Gulf Coast, Central Florida and Florida Atlantic Sept. 20 and 21 in the Sunshine State Challenge, which is hosted in Orlando.

Soccer

UM was in action twice this week and got the weekend off to a nice start with a 4-0 win over the Stetson Hatters Thursday evening at Cobb Stadium. In the middle of the first half, the match was halted for over an hour and a half, but upon returning to the field, the Canes wasted little time lighting up the scoreboard. Goals in the 44th minute from Kristina Fisher, the 58th minute from María Jakobsdóttir, the 67th minute from Ariana Muzoz and the 69th minute from Sierra Frey helped the Canes secure the victory. Goalkeeper Tyler Speaks earned her first career complete-game shutout in the win. The Hurricanes traveled up to Gainesville on Sunday for a clash with in-state rival the University of Florida. The teams went into halftime still scoreless, but a trio of Gator goals caused Miami to fall to 3-0. UM opens up ACC play Sept. 21 at Virginia Tech.

Golf

Screen Shot 2019-09-16 at 4.34.04 PM.png

The Hurricanes finished in eighth place at the Minnesota Invitational. Photo courtesy UM Golf

The Canes traveled up north Sept. 9 and 10 for the Minnesota Invitational, taking home an eighth-place overall finish in the weather-shortened event, shooting 12-over par as a team. Junior Kristyna Frydlova led individually for Miami, finishing tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard while shooting one-over-par. Senior Renate Grimstad was close behind, shooting two-over-par and was tied for 17th place individually. The golf team will take action again Sept. 27 at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.

September 16, 2019

Reporters

Austin Pert


You may also like

Incoming graduate students display talents in Wynwood
ACC releases schedule for 2019-2020 men’s basketball season
UM wins 4-0 against Stetson Hatters
Around the Web
  • Error
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: fsocket timed out

Coping with disaster

University of Miami experts discuss the potential mental health impacts in the Bahamas following Hur ...

Lecture series at the School of Nursing and Health Studies

The Fall Lecture series explores topics on accelerated resolution therapy treatments, pain managemen ...

Open for business, and restoration

As the Bahamas urges tourists to visit its islands unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, University of Mia ...

A personal connection spurs relief effort

Katya Saunders, president of the Bahamian Students Association, is leading a relief effort to help h ...

Stories of impact worth hearing

The uniqueness of the University of Miami—as a place to live, learn, share knowledge, and innovate—s ...

An Incredible Journey

This weekend, Canes men's tennis coach Aljosa Piric became a U.S. Citizen – and reflected on th ...

Ten Things We Learned from UM's Home Opener

The Hurricanes opened their five-game homestand on Saturday with a big win over Bethune-Cookman and, ...

Williams Named ACC Rookie of the Week

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams was named ACC Rookie of the Week a ...

Flying High Over Hard Rock

The Hurricanes' deep and talented receiving corps put on a show Saturday against Bethune-Cookma ...

Miami Drops Road Contest with Florida, 3-0

Miami opens conference action Saturday against Virginia Tech. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching