Is he out of my league?

Dear V,

I have a huge crush on this guy in my class, but sometimes I think he is completely out of my league. This guy has the type of energy that draws everyone’s attention without him even trying. Any advice for approaching him, or should I just stick to being disappointed on Tinder?

Love,

Not That Cool

Dear Not That Cool,

Shoot your shot every time you’re interested in someone. Mama didn’t raise no b*tch.

But, I can sympathize since I am experiencing a similar struggle. I have always seen myself as a confident woman, but for the first time, I have found someone who throws me off my game. She sits next to me in one of my classes, and I would happily spend all my dining dollars for her to spit in my mouth at least once.

To be honest, I don’t think I even have a league. I’m more like a club sport: open to the public and all you have to do is sign up. However, that doesn’t mean that we are not deserving of the most attractive players.

So I’ll say this: Don’t overthink. Approach him to grab lunch or coffee after class. Matching his energy with this kind of confidence is attractive. If he denies your offer, tough luck. At least you will be at peace that the fact that you gave it your best shot.

Last spring, I decided to ask out a student from the theater department, and she rejected me in a roundabout, yet polite way. Things never got weird since our respect for each other has allowed us to remain good friends. I actually ended up hooking up with her roommate a few weeks after.

The point is, you will never know what you can accomplish until you try. Be secure with the fact that you are someone with pure and direct intentions. Any normal person will appreciate that.

May the odds be ever in your favor,

V

September 16, 2019

Reporters

