Art, Community, Edge

Arsht Center offers discounted tickets for college students

This 2019-2020 season, The Adrienne Arsht Center is offering college students discounted tickets to see world-class performances through the UTIX program.

Now in its sixth year, The UTIX program provides full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate college students access to 150+ shows throughout the season for only $25 per ticket.

IMG_0038.jpg

The Arsht Center, located in downtown Miami, is offering students discounted tickets through the UTIX program. Photo source: Instagram, @arshtcenter

In the past, Arsht UTIX members have experienced performances of The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, Come From Away, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

This season’s UTIX performances include:

– Cuba Beat: India en Homenaje a Celia Cruz (Sept. 28)

– City Theatre’s The Cake (Dec. 5 – Dec. 22)

– Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert (Dec. 28)

– Cuba Beat: A Beny Moré, Con Amor (Feb. 22, 2020)

Plus, for the first time, Arsht UTIX members can purchase a Theater Up Close subscription package at the Arsht UTIX discount. From Broadway hits to World Premieres, the Theater Up Close series brings award-winning theater to the Carnival Studio Theater.

The package costs $125, (30% off a regular subscription) and includes all five Theater Up Close shows:

– Zoetic Stage’s The Wolves (Oct. 31-Nov.17)

– City Theatre’s The Cake (Dec.5-22)

– Zoetic Stage’s American Son (Jan. 9-26)

– Zoetic Stage’s A Little Night Music (March 19-April 12)

– Zoetic Stage’s GringoLandia (May 7-24)

Visit www.arshtcenter.org/UTIX, for free UTIX registration and instructions on how to subscribe to Theater Up Close.

September 16, 2019

Reporters

Essien Duke


You may also like

UM graduate and cancer survivor talks new album, the power of positive thinking
4 recipes to celebrate World Coconut Day
6 secrets to a successful semester
Around the Web
  • Error
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: fsocket timed out

Coping with disaster

University of Miami experts discuss the potential mental health impacts in the Bahamas following Hur ...

Lecture series at the School of Nursing and Health Studies

The Fall Lecture series explores topics on accelerated resolution therapy treatments, pain managemen ...

Open for business, and restoration

As the Bahamas urges tourists to visit its islands unaffected by Hurricane Dorian, University of Mia ...

A personal connection spurs relief effort

Katya Saunders, president of the Bahamian Students Association, is leading a relief effort to help h ...

Stories of impact worth hearing

The uniqueness of the University of Miami—as a place to live, learn, share knowledge, and innovate—s ...

Perez-Somarriba Ranked Second to Begin 2019-20

Estela Perez-Somarriba, the reigning NCAA singles champion, opens the 2019-20 season ranked second i ...

An Incredible Journey

This weekend, Canes men's tennis coach Aljosa Piric became a U.S. Citizen – and reflected on th ...

Ten Things We Learned from UM's Home Opener

The Hurricanes opened their five-game homestand on Saturday with a big win over Bethune-Cookman and, ...

Williams Named ACC Rookie of the Week

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams was named ACC Rookie of the Week a ...

Trio of Hurricanes in National Rankings

Adria Soriano Barrera checks in at No. 21, Bojan Jankulovski ranks No. 51 and Francisco Bastias rise ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching