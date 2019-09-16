Arsht Center offers discounted tickets for college students

This 2019-2020 season, The Adrienne Arsht Center is offering college students discounted tickets to see world-class performances through the UTIX program.

Now in its sixth year, The UTIX program provides full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate college students access to 150+ shows throughout the season for only $25 per ticket.

In the past, Arsht UTIX members have experienced performances of The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, Come From Away, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

This season’s UTIX performances include:

– Cuba Beat: India en Homenaje a Celia Cruz (Sept. 28)

– City Theatre’s The Cake (Dec. 5 – Dec. 22)

– Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert (Dec. 28)

– Cuba Beat: A Beny Moré, Con Amor (Feb. 22, 2020)

Plus, for the first time, Arsht UTIX members can purchase a Theater Up Close subscription package at the Arsht UTIX discount. From Broadway hits to World Premieres, the Theater Up Close series brings award-winning theater to the Carnival Studio Theater.

The package costs $125, (30% off a regular subscription) and includes all five Theater Up Close shows:

– Zoetic Stage’s The Wolves (Oct. 31-Nov.17)

– City Theatre’s The Cake (Dec.5-22)

– Zoetic Stage’s American Son (Jan. 9-26)

– Zoetic Stage’s A Little Night Music (March 19-April 12)

– Zoetic Stage’s GringoLandia (May 7-24)

Visit www.arshtcenter.org/UTIX, for free UTIX registration and instructions on how to subscribe to Theater Up Close.