Astrology and love: Your Venus sign and what it means

People often generalize astrology. They research their sun sign and its stereotypical traits, disagree with them, and in turn, invalidate the science (and art) of astrology altogether.

However, astrology is far more complex than most people let on. There is the sun sign, which correlates to your personality and is the sign most people identify you with. Additionally, everyone has a moon sign and rising sign, both of which play a huge factor in your identity and how you process emotions.

Even further, in addition to the main three signs, you also have nine other signs which rule all the planets in our solar system (excluding Earth)— Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. All of these planets influence different aspects of our lives, ranging from how we communicate to how we assert ourselves.

The planet we look towards when determining compatibility between two individuals is not the sun sign, but planet Venus— the sign of love, wealth, and pleasures, and whatever sign controls this planet for you personally. Venus plays a key role when examining compatibility between two people.

The sign of your Venus greatly determines how you act in relationships and qualities you need to make them work.

For more in depth information on your Venus sign or entire birth chart, visit astro.com. For now, The Hurricane is bringing you the basics.

Aries Venus: People with this placement are direct, honest, upfront and expect the same in return. They crave high energy and passionate relationships with lots of spontaneity. However, they can get bored easily, so you must match this placement’s energy.

Taurus Venus: They crave intimate settings with their special someone. You will always feel loved by someone with this placement. However, they can become jealous easily and come off as clingy at times.

Gemini Venus: This placement enjoys someone who sparks their curiosity. They aren’t very keen on discussing their feelings and tend to be flighty when it comes to relationships. If you want to tie down someone with this placement, give them their space.

Cancer Venus: They crave love and affection. This placement craves romantic gestures and PDA when in a relationship. People with Venus in this sign crave security and loyalty, so if you want to enter a relationship with one of them, you must be able to open a guarded heart.

Leo Venus: People with this placement LOVE love. When in a relationship, their love life consumes their every waking moment. They enjoy being admired, applauded, and praised— which can be quite a lot for a reserved counterpart.

Virgo Venus: They enjoy the details in life, so people with this placement will take their time getting to know you. Some may say they move too slowly and reserved. But once in a relationship, they are considerate and practical partners who love to help.

Libra Venus: People with this placement are true romantics at heart. They value true balance and harmony in a relationship and will do whatever to maintain that. However, if their kindness is taken for granted, they will make their partner pay for it.

Scorpio Venus: This placement attracts others easily through their intensity and seemingly limitless boundaries. However, this can scare quite a few people off, along with their their guarded and secretive personalities.

Sagittarius Venus: They are extremely attractive people who enjoy their freedom. They can seem restless, at times, due to their frivolous nature and their buried fear of missing out. Be one step ahead of someone with this placement.

Capricorn Venus: People with Venus in this sign tend to be attracted to someone who is on their level, or higher. They enjoy an impressive partner they can show off. In a relationship, they remain cool, calm, and collected.

Aquarius Venus: They are very logical people who think with their head, rather than their heart. They would much rather enter a relationship with a friend; someone they can naturally bounce ideas off of. They enjoy a “go with the flow” type of partner who is up to trying new things.

Pisces Venus: This placement is poetic and sensitive. Because of their immensely big hearts, these people are very reactive individuals who are deeply affected by their environment. In return, it could cause problems during relationships. Be patient and nurturing with them.