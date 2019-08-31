Campus Life, Hurricane Dorian, News

UM offers shuttles to grocery stores, CVS

As Florida prepares for a potential hit from Hurricane Dorian, the University of Miami has initiated a shuttle service to help students buy supplies. The buses ran Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday with the same hours of operation.

Students can board the shuttles at three on-campus pick up locations: the University Village, Mahoney-Pearson and the Architecture Circle. Off-campus, the bus stops at CVS, Publix and Whole Foods. The route takes about 30-minutes from start to finish.

Janine Peroune, a sophomore majoring in Spanish, caught the shuttle to buy bread and eggs. She said she felt satisfied with the university’s efforts and felt as if “they’re doing everything they can.”

Sarah Nichols, a sophomore majoring in marine science and geology, also used the shuttle to get bread and water from Publix. Nichols said she was confident in the UM administration’s ability to prepare for the hurricane.

“They have plenty of experience,” she said. “They know what they’re doing.”

Nichols is not worried about the storm, she said.

Tatiana Soper, a sophomore majoring in exercise physiology, and Emily Couts, a junior majoring in health sciences, both stated they went to the store Thursday night to stock up on snacks.

When they saw the shuttle service being offered, Sopher and Couts decided to take advantage and buy more supplies.

“It doesn’t hurt to have too many snacks,” they said. In addition to water and nonperishable foods, the pair stocked up on flashlights.

Many students aboard the bus said the shuttle service was extremely helpful and beneficial, especially since it alleviated the need to spend money on Ubers. Some students said they hope a similar service will be implemented during the regular school year to make grocery shopping easier in everyday, non-emergency situations.

August 31, 2019

Reporters

Amber Dunn


You may also like

Hurricane Dorian strengthens into category 4 storm, UM prepares
Hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross weighs in on Dorian
Members of the UM community prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Around the Web
  • Error
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: fsocket timed out

Strengthening mathematical bonds

A new mathematics institute at the University of Miami will harness the knowledge of academics from ...

A deep dive on Dorian

UM researchers answer critical questions about the record-breaking storm that pummeled the Bahamas a ...

The mysterious vaping illness

As respiratory illnesses connected to electronic smoking products surge, University of Miami epidemi ...

September arts guide at the U

Interested in the arts? Check out this comprehensive wrap-up for all arts-related events happening o ...

Provost message to faculty on the return of students after Dorian

Jeffrey Duerk, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, sent the following message ...

Back to the Future

Dallas Crawford returns to the site of one his greatest nights as a Hurricanes player but this time ...

Baker Ready to Balance New Fatherhood and Coaching

Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his wife Roslyn welcomed a new baby last week. Now, ...

Canes WBB In Italy

No better way to start off the year than a trip to Italy with teammates, coaches and friends. ...

Canes Off and Running with ACCN

Miami is set to kick off its slate of ACC Network broadcasts Thursday night when UM's soccer te ...

Three Canes Earn Top 10 Finishes at FAU Invitational

Miami had three cross country runners earn top 10 finishes at the sixth annual FAU Invitational on F ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching