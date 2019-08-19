The season ended. Their hard work continued.

While the Hurricanes season ended with a loss in the Starkville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, members of the team continued playing throughout the summer.

Standout pitcher Chris McMahon was selected to participate in the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp after boasting a 3.72 ERA, while striking out 67 batters in 60.1 innings pitched in the 2019 season.

After competing in intrasquad exhibition games with other invitees, the junior right-hander made the team’s 26-man roster. McMahon pitched in the USA vs Cuba International Friendship series, traveled to Taiwan for the USA vs Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series and closed out the summer by making the final 24 man roster to compete in the USA vs Japan Collegiate All-Star Series.

McMahon struck out 15 batters through 12 innings pitched and ranked second on the team with a 2.25 ERA. McMahon pitched five innings while allowing one run to earn the save against Cuba in Game 1 of the five-game series for one of his strongest performances of the summer.

Seven Hurricanes traveled up north to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League, an NCAA sanctioned ten-team league.

Sophomore catcher Adrian Del Castillo, who collected a number of postseason accolades following his season with the Canes, played for the Wareham Gatemen, where he batted .261 during the regular season and .417 during the playoffs, for a combined total batting average of .273. Left-handed pitcher JP Gates, also a Gatemen, pitched in seven games with a 2.86 ERA while striking out 20 batters.

Infielder Alex Toral and pitcher Daniel Federman were both members of the Chatham Anglers. Toral appeared in 36 games and batted .188 with 17 RBIs throughout the regular season and playoffs. Federman went 1-3 with a 4.80 ERA in eight total appearances, striking out 28 over 30 innings pitched. Infielder Anthony Vilar also played in 26 games for the Anglers, where he batted .172 with seven RBIs and one homerun.

The Orleans Firebirds hosted junior infielder Raymond Gil and sophomore outfielder Jordan Lala. Gil ended the summer batting .212 through 20 games played, with three home runs and 10 RBIs on the season. Lala had a .212 batting average in 14 game appearances.

A number of Hurricanes played in different amateur baseball leagues across the country. Jeremy Cook and Dylan Coonan played in the Alaska Baseball League, Chad Crosbie played in the California Collegiate League and Austin Pollack played in the South Florida Collegiate League. Chet Moore, Isaac Quinones, and Bailey Mantilla all played in the Valley League and Tony Jenkins and Gabe Rivera both played in the Northwoods League.