Op-Ed, Opinion

Let’s talk about hot girl summer

If you’re an avid social media user, like 90 percent of University of Miami students, you’ve more than likely stumbled upon the “Hot Girl Summer” hashtag. However, “Hot Girl Summer” isn’t just a hashtag. It’s become a movement— one that celebrates body positivity, confidence, diversity and sexual liberation.

The “OG Hot Girl,” Meg Thee Stallion, stole the attention of millions of young women everywhere through her boasty rap lyrics and upbeat personality. The now-iconic 5’10 rapper, who hails from Houston, sparked a wave of confidence in women, especially throughout the black community. Those who felt like they didn’t meet the typical beauty standards of being under a certain height with Eurocentric features felt more open to being themselves now that there was someone like Stallion representing them.

“Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party, etc,” Stallion wrote via Twitter.

All summer, the mantra “real hot girl s**t,” echoed throughout various social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat. The viral movement not only focuses on women but encourages men and non-binary people to participate as well. The hashtag sparked newfound confidence in all different kinds of people around the country. People shared their weight-loss journeys, boasted about travel, posted contagious dancing videos and lived their best lives this summer, all while sharing their experiences on social media, accompanied by the hashtag, #HotGirlSummer.

Even celebrities such as Ciara Wilson, Jordyn Woods and Jada Pinkett-Smith have joined the rapper in spreading the positivity of the “Hot Girl Summer” hashtag.

“It’s just basically about women— and men— just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it,” Stallion explained in an interview with The Root.

“Hot Girl Summer” has even made its way to multi-million dollar companies such as Maybelline and ASOS, using the catchphrase to promote their products and for their social media branding purposes.

However, because the phrase was spontaneously created during a social media post, it wasn’t legally classified as the rapper’s own. Therefore, the companies who used her phrase weren’t obligated to pay her for the use of her words. Luckily, Stallion is now in the process of trademarking “Hot Girl Summer,” which will also allow her to create her own merchandise for her millions of fans. Therefore, Stallion will finally get her (rightfully owned) coin.

On Aug. 9, 2019, she also blessed her fans with the release of the song, “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The song has already amassed over millions of plays and is currently charting at number three on iTunes.

Although summer is coming to an end, the “Hot Girl Summer” movement has proved that it will not be dying out anytime soon— just changing seasons.

Alena Williams is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

August 19, 2019

Reporters

Alena Williams


You may also like

N’Kosi Perry focused on growing during spring practices
Misrepresentation and underrepresentation of bisexuality
COISO offers a week ‘beyond the borders’
Around the Web
  • Error
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports

RSS Error: WP HTTP Error: fsocket timed out

Is Newark the next Flint?

University of Miami experts in health geography, law, and public health weigh in on some of the issu ...

Stamps Scholars welcomed to campus

The Class of 2023 Stamps Scholars begin their first year at the University of Miami. ...

Hurricane Productions continues to host the fun

With 102 events already on their calendar, new initiatives are also on the horizon for the Universit ...

Indicators of change

Economic expert Paolo Leme analyzes last week’s economic downturn. ...

A world away

Dozens of University of Miami students seized the opportunity to learn across the world this summer. ...

Behind the Scenes: How Miami and Florida Renewed Their Rivalry

Blake James details how Miami and Florida agreed to renew their rivalry with an upcoming home-and-ho ...

adidas x Miami: Parley for the Oceans Uniform

adidas x Miami announce continued collaboration with Parley for the Oceans ...

Miami, UF Agree to Home-and-Home Series

Hurricanes will travel to Gainesville in 2024, host Gators at Hard Rock Stadium in 2025 ...

Thomas Hoping to Make Most of Second Chance at UM

Jeff Thomas is eager to get back on the field for the Hurricanes. ...

Canes Hoops In Italy

The story of Canes Hoops' 10-day journey in Italy told through the words and images of the play ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching