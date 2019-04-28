Baseball, Sports

Hurricanes sweep Hokies with 2-0 victory

Virginia Tech right-hander Nic Enright retired the first 10 Hurricanes he faced Sunday afternoon.

After walking shortstop Anthony Vilar, fellow freshman Adrian Del Castillo made the Hokies’ hurler pay.

Del Castillo smacked a two-run home run over the right-field field to lead No. 24 Miami to a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

“He crushed that ball,” UM head coach Gino DiMare said. “That ball was a no-doubter. It was right in the wheelhouse. It looked like an off-speed pitch down and in. He golfed it out of there. He was the MVP of the game.”

With the victory, Miami has swept two Atlantic Coast Conference series in the last three weeks. The Hurricanes (31-14, 14-10 ACC) picked up their 11th consecutive victory over the Hokies (24-21, 7-17 ACC), dating back to 2016.

“Happy with the sweep,” the first-year skipper said. “With all the guy we got down…very proud of our team for guys stepping up, playing different positions or guys being inserted into the lineup who haven’t been in the lineup.”

Del Castillo shined in the field as well, making an impressive defensive play in right field to rob an extra-base hit from Kerry Carpenter to preserve the shutout.

“I’m starting to get used to it,” Del Castillo said about playing outfield. “I’m starting to read the ball better and making better routes to the ball. Now, I’m getting the hang out of it.”

Despite pitching on three days of rest, Miami junior right-hander Tyler Keysor (5-0) set a new career-high with seven strikeouts over a career-best 4 2/3 shutout innings. Keysor allowed just four base runners, surrendering just three hits and one hit by pitch.

“My goal was to go out and put up zeros,” Keysor said. “Brian [Van Belle] had a lot of success yesterday, especially with burying his changeup down. They were definitely struggling to hit the changeup in the dirt. So my goal, when I got two strikes, was to take advantage of it and bury the pitches.”

Sophomore reliever Daniel Federman, who matched a season-high four punchouts, tossed the final three innings to notch his seventh save of the season.

UM’s pitching staff extended their scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings, dating back to Friday evening.

“They are doing nothing but filling it up,” Keysor said about the bullpen. “Their clutch rating has to be through the roof right now, going out and doing their job.”

The back-to-back shutouts mark the second time this season the Hurricanes blanked an opponent in consecutive games. Miami held rival Florida State scoreless April 5-6.

Enright (1-2) was lifted after just four innings. The junior held Miami to just two hits and struck out seven, but Del Castillo’s sixth blast of the season proved to be the difference.

“I saw a good pitch to hit,” Del Castillo said. “For the most part, it was hanging. He threw me a slider on that pitch and I just barreled it up.”

Sophomore center fielder Tony Jenkins, who collided with Del Castillo on a flyball in the second inning, left the game in the fifth due to an apparent arm injury.

The Hurricanes continue their homestand May 3 against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

April 28, 2019

Reporters

Josh White


You may also like

Three takeaways from the Hurricanes’ spring game
Prather reflects on time spent on the court
Van Belle used to pick weeds from the outfield, now he stars on the mound
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Where Miami’s Tyree St. Louis, Trayone Gray and other undrafted free agents are going

Tyree St. Louis didn’t find his professional home in the seven rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft, but the ...

Five Miami Hurricanes finally drafted on last day, but highest rated Cane is snubbed

It likely was an excruciating couple of days for several Miami Hurricanes waiting to hear their name ...

Miami DT Gerald Willis signs with Ravens as undrafted free agent after shocking slide

All afternoon, Mel Kiper Jr. wondered aloud on ESPN why Gerald Willis hadn’t been picked. For most o ...

Who is Travis Homer, the Miami Hurricanes running back drafted by the Seattle Seahawks?

Travis Homer is a man of few words, no controversy and many talents. “Silent assassin’’ is how Homer ...

Who is Jaquan Johnson, the Miami Hurricanes safety drafted by the Buffalo Bills?

No matter how fast or slow University of Miami safety Jaquan Johnson proved to be at the NFL Scoutin ...

Mueller report update

UM law professor Frances Hill provides insight on some of the redacted report’s key contents. ...

Advice for the ages

Seven luminaries from fields as diverse as medicine and poetry will share their wisdom with the Clas ...

eMerge Americas in action

Connect with the University of Miami during eMerge Americas, which takes place today and Tuesday at ...

Stepping into the Magicverse

Architecture students used Magic Leap’s spatial computing technology to envision what the future hol ...

A full slate of Democratic candidates for president

Gregory Koger, professor of political science, provides some insight on what it means to have Joe Bi ...

Del Castillo Powers No. 24 Canes Past VT, 2-0

Adrian Del Castillo homers and Miami posts consecutive shutouts to sweep Virginia Tech. ...

Van Belle Excels as No. 24 Canes Blank VT, 1-0

Brian Van Belle was nearly unhittable against the Hokies in Miami's series-clinching 1-0 win on ...

2019 NFL Draft Central

Five Miami Hurricanes were selected this in the 2019 NFL Draft, which took place April 25-27 in Nash ...

Rivera’s Heroics Carry No. 24 Canes Past VT, 4-3

Gabe Rivera's eighth-inning heroics vaulted a resilient No. 24 Miami Hurricanes team past ACC r ...

McMinn and Hall Shine at Tom Jones Memorial

Tiara McMinn and Hannah-Sophia Hall of Miami's track and field program, set personal best marks ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching