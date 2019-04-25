Around the Web
Miami Hurricanes in the mix for potential package deals in recruiting

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ The Canes find themselves in the mix for a couple o ...

The years have ‘gone by fast.’ Several Miami Hurricanes almost on the clock in NFL Draft

It was May 2015, and the Miami Herald was reporting for a feature on high school football players ab ...

Is this Central DB ready to commit to Miami? ‘Hopefully ... we can make that happen’

Deidrick Stanley had his eye on the Miami Hurricanes long before his hometown school finally offered ...

This star recruit is improving. And why UM left home turnover chain from spring game.

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ UM has only two Rivals.com five-star recruits on the ...

New UM staff ramps up recruitment of Deerfield Beach star RB. ‘They’re crazy about me’

Even five months ago, it would’ve been hard to picture Jaylan Knighton winding up with the Miami Hur ...

Five things to know about the NFL draft

The 2019 NFL draft begins tonight from Nashville, Tennessee, and continues through Saturday with sev ...

Lakeside Village reaches the top

The final concrete slabs for the 25 interconnected buildings of the newly named Lakeside Village are ...

The power of books

A former UM professor started a company dedicated to publishing books on African-American culture, h ...

Designing new uses for colonial sugar mills in the Dominican Republic

A group of School of Architecture students visited the Caribbean nation to learn about the historic ...

First graduate program merging climate and health to launch

Faculty with the Miller School of Medicine and Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science w ...

Perez-Somarriba Repeats as ACC Player of the Year

Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team won ACC Player of the Year for the seco ...

Soriano and Bastias Garner All-ACC Recognition

Sophomore Adria Soriano Barrera earned second team accolades for the second straight season, while f ...

Miami x adidas Unveil Parley Baseball Jerseys

Miami and adidas today unveiled the first-ever baseball jerseys made from Parley Ocean Plastic. ...

No. 24 Canes Crush Crosstown Foe FIU, 18-10

Michael Amditis tied a career-high with three hits and a homer to help the #24 Canes sweep FIU. ...

Golf Earns 7th Straight NCAA Regional Bid

Miami earns sixth seed in Cle Elum Regional, hosted by the University of Washington. ...

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

