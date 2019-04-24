Frenk, Opinion

President Frenk on maintaining hope

As we prepare to bid farewell to the Class of 2019, it is hard to believe it has been a year since I began communicating with Canes through “Frenkly Speaking.” As I noted in my very first column, April marks an exciting time on campus.

Last year, as we prepared for graduation, I shared some observations on the word “commencement.” I encouraged the Class of 2018 to take its passion into its new beginnings.

This year, in the wake of tragic events around the globe from New Zealand to Sri Lanka, and even as we remember tragedies closer to home— such as those commemorated in the “This is America: Mass Shooting Memorial” on campus this week— I urge you to cling to hope.

One of the benefits of living in a supportive community like the one here at the U is learning first-hand that people from different walks of life can work together toward common goals. Whether you are graduating this year or not, as you look back on your time at the University of Miami, I am willing to bet that you have had at least one experience where you learned from someone who sees the world differently.

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to gather with university leaders from around the globe. At the Reinventing Higher Education conference, I participated in a panel on the social impact of universities.

I shared with my colleagues that we at the University of Miami aspire to educate “T-shaped” individuals.

That is, our hope is that when our students go out into the world, they have deep knowledge in one field, coupled with broad understanding of cross-cutting skills. These include four core capabilities.

First, we aim to strengthen your critical thinking. That is, the ability to identify and characterize problems, then devise solutions. Even though you may be more adept at one than the other, this requires both analysis and synthesis, both literacy and numeracy— the ability to understand and express data.

Next, we seek to arm you with ethical reasoning, the ability to understand the moral consequences of your decisions. Third, we expect you to develop the capacity for persuasive communication: written, oral and increasingly visual. Effective communication also requires teamwork, or the ability to empathize, listen and appreciate different perspectives. Lastly, we seek to foster your entrepreneurship. That is, your creativity and the ability to carry out solutions.

If we succeed, we accomplish our mission. We send you out into the world— with its mosaic of tragedy and hope— equipped to make an impact. As we close out this year, I encourage you to take a good look at your T-shape and focus your efforts where you need them, both for depth and for breadth.

I wish you the best of luck on your final exams. Congratulations to the Class of 2019 and their families.

For those of you continuing your studies next year, I look forward to welcoming you back to campus in August. My thanks to all of you for your contributions to the U this year.

April 24, 2019

Reporters

Julio Frenk


You may also like

Three takeaways from the Hurricanes’ spring game
Prather reflects on time spent on the court
Dean Shepherd to leave lasting legacy at School of Communication
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
This star recruit is improving. And why UM left home turnover chain from spring game.

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ UM has only two Rivals.com five-star recruits on the ...

New UM staff ramps up recruitment of Deerfield Beach star RB. ‘They’re crazy about me’

Even five months ago, it would’ve been hard to picture Jaylan Knighton winding up with the Miami Hur ...

UM’s Enos on role he envisions for explosive receiver Jeff Thomas and thoughts at RB/WR

UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Monday addressed the quarterback situation in this piece, culle ...

UF basketball player Keith Stone transfers to Miami for final season

University of Florida big man Keith Stone, a 6-8 and 254-pound Deerfield Beach native, is heading cl ...

Where ESPN’s top NFL Draft analysts just projected all six of Miami’s best prospects

The Miami Hurricanes are primed to have another nice weekend in the NFL Draft, at least according to ...

Embracing Earth Day

At the annual Hug the Lake, sustainability manager Teddy Lhoutellier was honored for improving the e ...

Music of the Plants

Yvette Soler, B.M. ’96, better known as Tigrilla Gardenia, connects her music engineering background ...

Preserving treasured items

Preservation Week, from April 21 to April 27, is focused on highlighting the importance of learning ...

Experience eMerge Americas

There are numerous ways to connect with the University of Miami during the two-day tech conference o ...

Notre Dame fire a ‘lesson in fragility’

A symbol of both French heritage and Catholicism, Paris’ 850-year-old gothic cathedral was gutted by ...

No. 24 Canes Welcome Crosstown FIU to The Light

The Hurricanes will open an eight-game homestand with a midweek matchup against crosstown FIU on Wed ...

Baseball Cracks USA Today Coaches Poll

The Canes are ranked for the second consecutive week, cracking the top 25 in two different polls rel ...

Keith Stone to Join MBB as Graduate Transfer

Stone played in 85 career games at University of Florida. ...

Manny Diaz Women's Football Clinic Set for June 8

Come join head coach Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes football program in the brand new Carol Sof ...

W. Tennis Moves to No. 19 in Oracle/ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis team continued its ascent up the national rankings Tuesday, moving up ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching