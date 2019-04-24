Baseball, Sports

Offense powers Hurricanes to victory over Panthers

The “Mark Light Mob” barked at Florida International University pitcher Will Saxton for one more walk and the southpaw delivered.

With the bases loaded and one out, Saxton issued a free pass to Hurricanes outfielder Tony Jenkins, opening the floodgates in the fourth inning.

No. 24 Miami used a seven-run frame to roar past crosstown foe FIU 18-10 Wednesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (28-14) drew three walks and were hit twice to plate three runs in the inning.

And then freshman Anthony Vilar broke the game open.

Vilar, who is normally UM’s second baseman, made his first career start at shortstop and ripped a bases-clearing triple down the right-field line to put Miami ahead 8-2.

Two innings later, with UM leading FIU 10-5, designated hitter JP Gates tripled to right center, scoring three runs.

Sophomore outfielder Gabe Rivera launched his fourth home run of the season with a two-run blast in the second and Michael Amditis crushed a solo homer off the scoreboard in the fifth.

Despite major absences from its lineup, Miami bounced back from a series loss to then-No. 8 Louisville to match its win total from a season ago with 13 games remaining.

Everyday third baseman Raymond Gil and shortstop Freddy Zamora were sidelined due to injuries. Gil was hit in the face with a grounder in Tuesday’s practice, while Zamora, who started the first 95 games of his career, sat to due to a sore arm.

Hurricanes right-hander Mark Mixon (2-0) tossed two innings in relief to notch his second victory of the season. Panthers sophomore Everett Hurst (1-3) picked up the loss.

Despite Jose Garcia’s two-run blast in the first inning, FIU (17-23) could not reclaim its early 2-0 lead.

The Panthers bullpen surrendered seven walks in the loss. 

Miami opens a three-game series against the Virginia Tech Hokies 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Alex Rodriguez at Mark Light Field.

April 24, 2019

Reporters

Maxwell Trink


