‘Avengers: Endgame’ provides satisfying end, promising future for Marvel fans

The long anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” is set to release this Friday, April 26. The film, which is a culmination of over 10 years of storytelling, is set to be a pop culture bang.

Spoilers are a fan’s worst nightmare, and in the age of social media, the fear of them is especially dangerous— the week leading up to the release is riddled with potential online leaks. Fear not, as no spoilers will be found here. But what I can say is that while “Avengers: Infinity War,” the film’s direct prequel, delivered an ensemble of familiar, heroic faces working together, this film gifts audience’s with a walk down the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s memory lane and hosts a cast of memorable and well-missed faces.

Aside from these nostalgic treats, the actors who portray the original six Avengers— especially Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson— definitely deserve recognition for their stupendous performances. Each actor shines on their own but also establishes a marvelous dynamic during any shared screen time, evoking many heartfelt moments that leave audiences hooked. One cannot help but feel for Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow whenever they shed tears, express their very human fears or make difficult decisions (that may or may not change the state of the MCU from here on out).

The film does have some pacing issues, but that is to be expected with a three-hour run time; I definitely recommend using the restroom before you get into your seat and commit to the story. The second act is the hardest to tread, but the payoff is worth it.

The third act is the most satisfying and entertaining part of the film, keeping you on the edge of your seat. Mainly consisting of a battle, it is one of the most epic fights in the MCU and is sure to be discussed in depth for years to come. Caught between fulfilment, shock and endearment, the final part of this performance aims to give every character their dues and does so in a surprisingly successful way (considering how many superheroes Marvel has to account for).

By the time the end credits start to roll, so will the tears on your cheeks as this grand story closes its curtains on Phase Four. Part of the journey is the end and although bittersweet, it is not worth missing out on. So assemble a group of your own Avengers to take with on this adventure as it comes to a close and don’t forget to bring some tissues…trust me.

Marvel’s 22nd film will satisfy many fans with the balance and care that was taken to wrap up each character’s storyline within this phase of the cinematic universe. “Avengers: Endgame” keeps audiences’ attention and remains an engaging story with its clever sense of humor, new angle on time travel and unexpected character arcs. It is a satisfying bookend to a decade-long journey that has impacted the lives of many. It is sure to touch the hearts of all superhero and comic book lovers. With the next MCU phase just around the corner, this new team of heroes will have large superhero-shaped shoes to fill.