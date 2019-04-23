Op-Ed, Opinion

Thoughts on Julian Assange’s polarizing image

14933990406_ebb1ebe337_o (1).jpg

Source: www.flickr.com/photos/dgcomsoc/14933990406/

Julian Assange has managed to become enemies with all different manners of people in power through his involvement with Wikileaks. Republicans widely condemned him following the leaks of what they saw as sensitive information regarding the Iraq War, including a video of U.S. soldiers firing on Iraqi civilians from a helicopter.

However, despite that and the Chelsea Manning leaks, Republicans, for the most part, liked Assange in 2016 when Wikileaks released the emails of Hillary Clinton, her campaign manager and the Democratic National Committee. Just this month he was arrested by London police after roughly seven years holed up in asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy. Assange is a controversial figure, and for every person who says he is a danger to public safety, you will find someone else who praises him as a freedom fighter who exposes government corruption.

After his arrest, almost any debate about Assange will involve something along the lines of “love him or hate him, his actions are good.” The truth is, there is both a good and a bad side to Julian Assange, and while many of his efforts have been noble, he is not perfect. Julian Assange contributes a lot to freedom of information, and this is an important function in a world where, according to Assange, “the Internet, our greatest tool for emancipation, has been transformed into the most dangerous facilitator of totalitarianism we have ever seen.”

The leaks pertaining to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan called out violations of the Constitution by the U.S. government. These kinds of leaks are vital to public awareness about totalitarianism, whether they are legal or not. The same goes for the DNC leaks of 2016, which confirmed what many had already known about corruption in the Democratic primaries. These two incidents earned Wikileaks the distrust of both the Democrats and the Republicans, and thus serve as proof that Assange, rather than being a threat to certain interests, is a threat to all who abuse their power.

The U.S. government has not been the only target of leaks. Currently on Wikileaks, there are document leaks pertaining to the governments of Germany, Syria and Russia, among others.

However, Assange is not totally innocent. In 2016, Wikileaks published information about gay men in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is known for violating the human rights of gays, and this information could easily wind up in the wrong hands. In addition, Ecuadorian embassy officials have complained about Assange’s actions while he was staying there. There is speculation that his actions are motivated not out of a genuine interest in freedom, but rather out of narcissism and a desire to be seen as a hero.

Now that Assange is in the hands of British authorities, his biggest threat is the possibility of extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for possible collaboration with Chelsea Manning. This should not happen as his rights could very well be violated by rogue agents of the U.S. government.

The U.S., and especially its intelligence community, is not likely to treat people like Assange with much dignity. Hopefully, Wikileaks can continue to exist and expose tyranny in all forms.

Jonathan Buckley is a freshman majoring in political science.

April 23, 2019

Reporters

Jonathan Buckley


You may also like

Sanctuary cities shouldn’t be as controversial as they are. Here’s why.
Pete Buttigieg’s rise to political prominence
Islamophobia: The plague of the West
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
New UM staff ramps up recruitment of Deerfield Beach star RB. ‘They’re crazy about me’

Even five months ago, it would’ve been hard to picture Jaylan Knighton winding up with the Miami Hur ...

UM’s Enos on role he envisions for explosive receiver Jeff Thomas and thoughts at RB/WR

UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Monday addressed the quarterback situation in this piece, culle ...

UF basketball player Keith Stone transfers to Miami for final season

University of Florida big man Keith Stone, a 6-8 and 254-pound Deerfield Beach native, is heading cl ...

Where ESPN’s top NFL Draft analysts just projected all six of Miami’s best prospects

The Miami Hurricanes are primed to have another nice weekend in the NFL Draft, at least according to ...

Dan Enos updates QB situation, explains why he picked UM job over Alabama and others

UM offensive coordinator Dan Enos already has displayed a penchant for giving thoughtful, substantiv ...

Embracing Earth Day

At the annual Hug the Lake, sustainability manager Teddy Lhoutellier was honored for improving the e ...

Music of the Plants

Yvette Soler, B.M. ’96, better known as Tigrilla Gardenia, connects her music engineering background ...

Preserving treasured items

Preservation Week, from April 21 to April 27, is focused on highlighting the importance of learning ...

Experience eMerge Americas

There are numerous ways to connect with the University of Miami during the two-day tech conference o ...

Notre Dame fire a ‘lesson in fragility’

A symbol of both French heritage and Catholicism, Paris’ 850-year-old gothic cathedral was gutted by ...

No. 24 Canes Welcome Crosstown FIU to The Light

The Hurricanes will open an eight-game homestand with a midweek matchup against crosstown FIU on Wed ...

Baseball Cracks USA Today Coaches Poll

The Canes are ranked for the second consecutive week, cracking the top 25 in two different polls rel ...

Keith Stone to Join MBB as Graduate Transfer

Stone played in 85 career games at University of Florida. ...

Manny Diaz Women's Football Clinic Set for June 8

Come join head coach Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes football program in the brand new Carol Sof ...

W. Tennis Moves to No. 19 in Oracle/ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis team continued its ascent up the national rankings Tuesday, moving up ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching