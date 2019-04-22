The Final Frame

80,000 photos and 40 months later, I can’t believe this is my last issue as the Photo Editor for The Hurricane.

Three years since I started here at TMH, it. I’m looking back in my library of photos and have just now realized The University of Miami has this incredible sense of gravity that to attract immensely talented individuals and people that are constantly impacting communities on a national scale. Working here is actually a photographers dream.

For instance, for a someone like me with no prior education of professional photography skills had the chance to take photos of Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Biden, Alex Rodriguez, Rami Malek, Michelle Obama, Christian Slater, Keegan-Michael Key and even Bill Nye the Science Guy. I still can’t believe it.

I’ll never forget when I was first starting out that moment beside an ESPN photographer on the football field with thirty years of working in the business, and then I’m there Googling how to change the settings on my camera for optimal football photography because this is the first major sporting event that I ever covered.

It’a funny feeling when I was first joining The Hurricane because you feel you’ve managed to sneak into exclusive events under the guise of being a “professional reporter,” only to realize that you are a professional reporter now that you’ve joined The Hurricane. You don’t exactly feel like you’re qualified to be there, but somehow with enough experience working at TMH, you start to find your place in the journalism world. And I think that’s what’s makes this paper so special.

We’re all juggling class, homework, organization commitments, and trying to graduate on time while also producing a full newspaper both in print and online each week. On paper, it doesn’t seem like any of us are qualified to work here, yet with enough time and work, we start making some fantastic content that justifies our ability to be a professional news source that can compete with other major news organizations.

The Hurricane has a staff of people and advisors that are as resilient as they are driven, and I’ll forever be honored to be part of this team.

I’m going to miss running around campus with my camera on my shoulder every day in case something newsworthy happens on campus— like that time Drake showed up to film his music video to “God’s Plan” and thousands of students ran out of class to see him— but I’m glad I get to hand off the reins to the next generation of TMH staff.

Some of the best journeys are the ones you never expect to find yourselves on. This is one journey I never expected, but one that will be the highlight of my college career.

Thank you to our advisor, Tsitsi Wakhisi, for being a great mentor, support system, and all around badass that has guided the paper through better or worse.

And of course, thanks to my Mom and Dad for your love and support. You guys are the best.

P.S. I’ve picked out some of my favorite photos over the years; some of which you might seen and others that never had a chance to be published. Check out this story online and you might recognize some familiar faces.