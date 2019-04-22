4 apps to turn Spring cleaning into a side-hustle

Whether you are catching up on some overdue spring cleaning or simply have too much stuff to take home this summer, us college students always have one thing in common: we are broke. So, while donating your old clothes and collectibles might be the easiest thing to do, these fours apps make decluttering just as simple while adding on the possibility of bringing in some extra cash.

Even if you only make $5 from from an old t-shirt or $100 from an old gaming console, something is better than nothing. Selling your gently-used items could be the side-hustle you never knew you needed. And who knows, it could even be the key to funding the summer trip of a lifetime.





Mercari

My personal favorite selling app, Mercari is a completely app-based platform that allows users to buy and sell almost anything in just a few steps. Mercari offers an easy, streamlined listing process, which allows sellers to upload up to eight photos, add a description, pick a price and choose a shipping method all at once. It provides an equally simple buying process, allowing customers to make offers, ask questions, apply funds made from past sales and make returns in the case of dishonest sellers.

Shipping can get pricey depending on the weight of the item, but sellers can choose to utilize Mercari’s shipping methods, ship it on their own or have customers pay for it. Mercari is available on both iOS and Android and charges sellers a 10 percent processing fee on each transaction.







OfferUp

Frequently coined a modern-day Craigslist, OfferUp acts as a virtual garage sale, connecting local sellers with prospective buyers in the same area. Available online and on both iOS and Android, OfferUp is picture heavy (perfect for quality assurance) and offers additional validation if requested (including ID scans) for both sellers and vendors.

While OfferUp does allow for and encourage in-person transactions (eliminating processing fees and saving both parties money), worldwide shipping is available depending on the destination and item being shipped. Unfortunately, this function does come with hefty shipping fees through USPS and a 7.9 percent transaction fee for sellers.





Poshmark

Founded in 2011 to target fashionable-yet-frugal women, Poshmark allows users to buy and sell both new and used, brand-name clothes, shoes and accessories at discounted prices. Listing is not as quick and easy as some other apps and communication between buyers and sellers is less modern, but Poshmark’s large pool of users (and therefore large pool of buyers) make up for it. Unlike Mercari, Poshmark charges sellers a flat-fee shipping rate. While this may not be the best idea for cheaper items, it can save money on shipping heavy or designer items.

Unlike other apps, Poshmark is a community. Users hold daily “Posh Parties,” in which users buy and sell specific brands or type of clothing, expediting buyers search for the perfect piece. To me, the biggest drawback of Poshmark is the selling fee—sellers never see a whopping 20 percent of each transaction.





Vinted

Founded in 2012, Vinted is an online marketplace that allows users to buy, sell and swap second-hand clothing, accessories, cosmetics, shoes and more. With this service, sellers are not responsible for shipping at all, as buyers purchase shipping labels at the time of payment. However, sellers do have to adhere to a processing fee of five percent in addition to a $0.70 fixed fee.

Unlike other services, Vinted offers the unique ability to “swap” items with no fees or other exchange of payment. Available online and on iOS and Android, Vinted is the perfect arena to sell used clothes to a teen to twenty-something audience.