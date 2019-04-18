Op-Ed, Opinion

Can women dismantle patriarchy without participating in it?

With International Women’s Day behind us, and Women’s History Month now at a close, we’ve recently devoted a lot of time to educating ourselves about the large milestones women have achieved all across the world. Unsurprisingly, it was not long ago that women were prohibited from activities as basic as voting or working certain jobs. Even with the reminder that we are surrounded and always have been surrounded by phenomenal women, we still live in a world irrevocably dominated by men.

Living in a patriarchal society like ours, it seems nearly impossible to dismantle it when our everyday activities and perceptions are heavily ingrained with patriarchal ideologies. While women are continuing to make strides every single day to shatter the glass ceiling, there is still much being done to keep us down.

Women face a multitude of obstacles such as unequal pay, sexual harassment and difficulty achieving leadership roles. These are huge boundaries that prevent women from accomplishing their goals and being seen as equals. The lack of pay and the risk of sexual assault deincentivize women to apply for leadership roles, making it extremely difficult for them to be successful. With so many factors created to prevent women from reaching their full potential, it is hard to envision a world where gender inequality does not exist.

No one wants to perpetuate the societal attitude that encourages inequality, so the question comes down to how we can dismantle it. When going about the process of dismantling institutionalized inequality, the only way to make significant change is to do it from within the system. And putting an end to patriarchy is a job not only for women, but also for men.

Just like any other movement, it is going to take time and effort to change society’s widely-held beliefs. Some of the core attributes of the patriarchy include traditional attitudes toward gender roles, male domination in all aspects of society and the perpetuation of other types of oppression such as racism and homophobia. These ideals constantly manifest in our everyday activities through what we see in the media, our work environments and common familial roles.

While the patriarchy does exist on the ideal of a male-dominated society, women too perpetuate stereotypical gender norms. From accepting traditionally-gendered roles in familial settings, to pursuing non-leadership roles in the workforce, women too allow our patriarchal society to persist. Men and women alike must change the entire narrative of what it means to be a man or a woman.

With gender norms ingrained in our everyday activities and in how we view others and ourselves, it is hard to simply include women in all aspects of society. So, we must also change our own narratives about how we view women and men. We need to end the stigma behind what it means to be a “real man” and encourage men to recognize and destroy their traits of toxic masculinity. Not only that, but as a society, all of us must encourage and empower women, view them as equals and understand that their voices matter too.

Smashing this institutionalized system of gender inequality and breaking down any and all barriers is the only way to overcome the system. By forcing ourselves into every aspect of society, we as women can build a system that allows us to be included as full and equal contributors, just like men.

Karina Sloan is a junior majoring in communication studies.

April 18, 2019

Reporters

Karina Sloan


You may also like

Women’s History Month highlight: Congresswoman Donna Shalala
Nineteen empowering, badass songs to end Women’s History Month
Rethinking the oldest profession in the world
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Navaughn Donaldson has always been a quick learner, so center is no issue at Miami

Navaughn Donaldson knew one thing mattered above all when he was forced to start playing center ahea ...

Miami coordinator Dan Enos says quarterback Tate Martell ‘has a lot of pressure on him’

This spring hasn’t been easy for Miami redshirt sophomore Tate Martell, the former Ohio State quarte ...

Highly touted basketball recruit chooses University of Miami over Michigan State

The 2019-20 college basketball season is more than six months away, but the University of Miami Hurr ...

Manny Diaz has a few days left to tackle spring and set Hurricanes up for summer sizzle

The University of Miami spring game Saturday will be here before you know it, and right about now, c ...

Miami baseball soaring, finally ranked and headed toward first NCAA berth in three years

With about a third of the regular season left, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team is on the rise and ...

Celebration of Involvement recognizes service and leadership

The Division of Student Affairs hosted a reception to present campus-wide awards and scholarships to ...

Celebrating Earth Day

The University of Miami celebrates Earth Day with a host of activities at or near the Lakeside Patio ...

Phi Beta Kappa initiates new members

The nation’s oldest and most-widely known academic honor society inducted 45 students from the Colle ...

Ken Jeong tells students, ‘make the most of it and make it your own’

For the second installment of its “What Matters to U” lecture series, Student Government invited act ...

Inside the making of ‘Game of Thrones’

There is at least one member of House Hurricane in the Seven Kingdoms: alumnus David Nutter, who sha ...

Miami Sweeps Clemson at ACC Championship

The Hurricanes will battle fourth-seed NC State in the quarterfinals Friday at 9 a.m. ...

No. 23 Canes Set for Showdown at No. 8 Louisville

Because of expected inclement weather, Thursday's game time has been moved up one hour to 5 p.m ...

Atherley Earns Second ACC Performer of Week Honor

Michelle Atherley earned the University of Miami track and field program's fourth ACC outdoor h ...

Harlond Beverly Signs with Canes MBB

Canes' recruiting class now stands 25th in 247Sports Composite Ranking. ...

WBB Signs Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba

Miami head women's basketball coach Katie Meier announced Wednesday the signing of Moulayna Joh ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching