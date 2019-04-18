Best of UM 2019



The University of Miami is located amidst a melting pot of cultures, providing an eclectic blend of entertainment and education. Although it’s characterized by iconic cityscapes and famous tourist traps, Miami also holds a treasure trove of hidden gems, each one a unique window into the city’s true soul: its people. And as UM students, we are woven into the vibrant fabric of Miami’s population, perfectly positioned to enjoy and impact the city that we call home. But in truth, we don’t even have to venture off UM grounds to appreciate beauty and experience culture— our own campus is teaming with opportunity for both fun and fulfillment. To access 2019’s rendition of the Best of Miami, click on the URL below!

Click here to see the Best of UM Content for 2019!