Photo Gallery: Pride 2019

Now in its 11th year, Miami Beach Pride is the place to be in early April. Once a year, Miami, which is already seen as a queer-inclusive city, turns into an LGBTQ+ haven for seven days. The festivities culminated over the weekend with a two-day festival and parade.

This year’s festival, held on April 6 and 7, brought together famous performers and DJs, hundreds of vendors and booths and a variety of foods and drinks to aid queer people in celebrating themselves and their identities. It’s the perfect chance to forget about the world’s’ problems for a few hours.

For a full recap of the event, click here.

Keep scrolling for a tour of Saturday’s festival through the lense of The Miami Hurricane’s edge editor, Jordan Lewis.

IMG_1146.JPG

Miami’s 11th annual Pride festival and parade kicks off on Saturday, April 6 at Lummus Park in South Beach. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

wIMG_1291.JPG

Miami Beach's two-day Pride festival brings together world-class DJs and performers, more than 125 vendors and booths, food and cocktails, and queer people from all over the world to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1139.JPG

Vendors sell everything from sunglasses and jewelry to clothing and leather goods. Buy no matter the item, it was likely saturated with rainbow colors. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1169.JPG

Booths range from Cryos International Sperm Bank to World Pride NY, the largest pride event in the world. Guests at this booth got free magnets and buttons, and with the completion of a virtual reality tour of New York City, had the choice of tote or hat. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1198.JPG

University of Miami sophomore and transfer student Zoe Prescod attends her first Miami Beach Pride event. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1204.JPG

Festival-goers stop by TD Bank's pride-themed backdrop for a photo. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1215.JPG

Drag Queen Lady Bunny performs at the Celebrity Cruises stage at the Miami Pride festival Saturday, April 6. Lady Bunny’s career began in the 80s alongside RuPaul, and she's since made a name for herself as a comedy queen, even organizing her own drag festival called “Wigstock.” Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1223.JPG

Festival-goers take a break from exploring Lummus Park to wind down and watch Lady Bunny's performance at the Celebrity Cruises stage. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1189.JPG

Festival-goers attend Miami Beach pride sporting rainbow print products from head-to-toe. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1210.JPG

A festival-goer escapes the Miami sun and 80 degree weather by taking a break under one of the many tents. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1234.JPG

A festival worker at one of Miami Pride's many bars dances to the music coming from the Celebrity Cruises stage. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1244.JPG

Festival-goers pose for a photo-op with the Stella Rose rainbow wall at the Miami Beach Pride festival Saturday, April 6. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1273.JPG

A festival-goer shows her pride by draping herself in TD Bank's free LGBTQ+ pride flags. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1276.JPG

A festival-goer explores the Pride grounds April 6, 2019. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1255.JPG

This dog's owner proves Pride is not limited to just humans. The chihuahua attracted the attention of festival-goers all day due to his bold, rainbow attire. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1279.JPG

A straight man shows support for his LGBTQ+ friends at Miami Beach pride. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1269.JPG

Festival-goers attend Miami Beach Pride decked out in colorful, eclectic festival wear. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1313.JPG

Pride vendors sell decorative fans decorated with sayings including "Queer" and "Thank u, Next," inspired by Ariana Grande's 2018 hit single of the same title. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

IMG_1321.JPG

Festival-goers take advantage of one of the many rainbow backdrops available at Miami Beach Pride, posing for an Instagram-worthy photo. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

April 11, 2019

Reporters

Jordan Lewis


