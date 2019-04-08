V's Take

V’s Guide to Coming Out

So, you think you might gay, huh? Or Trans? Bi? Anything other than straight? I’ve been there.

It’s a confusing time. Being in the closet can be lonely and isolating and in some cases, can make you feel like you’re hiding the thing that makes you, you.

Simply put, sometimes the closet gets a little claustrophobic. And if you’re reading this, you’re probably going back and forth with the idea of leaving it. Well, V’s here to help. Here are my tips on how to make this very big step seem a little less scary.

1. Come out to yourself, first.

Before making your grand entrance out of the closet, it’s important to be honest with yourself. Think about the feelings you’ve been having, if you’re sure of them and if you’re really ready to share them with other people. Once you come out, there’s no going back in. So, being sure of yourself is going to be the thing that protects you from any criticism that comes your way.

2. Do it for you, and do it on your own time.

Realize that your sexuality and your gender identity are your business, not anyone else’s. Make sure that you are coming out to make yourself happy and not because you feel like you owe people some sort of explanation.

3. Figure out how you want to come out.

Embracing your identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a big production, but it doesn’t have to be. How did I come out? I came back from summer vacation with a girlfriend, and that was that. Consider if you want something big or if you just want to sit down with the people you love. Also, realize it’s okay to do this in baby steps. “Coming out” doesn’t have to be to the whole world at once.

4. Prepare yourself for the consequences.

While I hope everyone reading this has an amazing coming out experience, it’s important to prepare for the reality that this might not be the case for you. Prepare yourself for lots of questions, and decide what you are comfortable answering. Realize that not everyone will be supportive, and remind yourself that if they aren’t, it’s their loss and not yours. Lastly, educate yourself on what you can do and where you can go if something does go wrong.

5. Take care of yourself.

Coming out can be exhausting and stressful. So, always, but especially now, be nice to yourself. Surround yourself with the people you love and immerse yourself in your hobbies. Self-care will be the key to staying sane during this difficult time.

6. Remember that things can change.

This is so important! Many people come out and feel like they are stuck with that label for the rest of their lives. Remember that gender and sexuality are fluid, and that this is a learning process. Allow yourself to grow and develop, and come out ten thousand different times if you need to. At least you’ll be well prepared.

April 8, 2019

Reporters

V'S Take


You may also like

Ocean Drive beams with pride
Misrepresentation and underrepresentation of bisexuality
To breakup or not breakup?
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Manny Diaz talks QB situation, names Canes and relays still-concerning issue from past

Hurricanes fans, football coach Manny Diaz is still keeping you in suspense. Fans following the quar ...

Poor fielding, sloppy running dooms Miami in finale against Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes did some spring cleaning this weekend. They just didn’t finish the job. Poor fi ...

Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

The University of Miami had its first spring scrimmage of 2019 at Columbus High School, where the st ...

Bengals release ex-UM star Mark Walton days after he was arrested for 3rd time this year

Former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton is now a free agent days after his latest run in wi ...

Grand slam highlights Miami Hurricanes’ rout over Florida State Seminoles

University of Miami sophomore Alex Toral came into Friday’s opening game against Atlantic Coast Conf ...

A new Miami-Spain connection

The University of Miami signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Universidad de Oviedo. ...

The end of the Electoral College?

A growing number of presidential hopefuls are calling for the removal of the Electoral College as th ...

It’s all about the U

The “One Day, One U” digital Giving Day hopes to raise more than $500,000 to support programs and ot ...

Upgrades coming to intramural fields

The Herbert Wellness Center is preparing to upgrade its intramural fields to enhance the on-field ex ...

Noted Jewish writer donates collection of books and manuscripts

Thane Rosenbaum, a Miami Law alumnus who grew up in Miami Beach, will speak at the Kislak Center abo ...

W. Tennis Earns 5-2 Road Win at No. 30 Syracuse

The No. 27 Miami women's tennis team posted a 5-2 triumph Sunday afternoon over No. 30 Syracuse ...

Miami Holds First Scrimmage of 2019 Spring

The Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage of the Manny Diaz Era on Saturday morning. ...

Hurricane Club Announces First Stop on Spring Tour

The University of Miami Hurricane Club is excited to announce the first stop on "The New Miami ...

Canes Fall Short in Series Finale vs. FSU, 6-5

Five Miami pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, but a series of mistakes throughout the game allowed ...

McMahon Blanks Seminoles to Clinch Series, 4-0

Hurricanes post back-to-back shutouts vs. FSU for first time since 2004. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching