Campus Life, Community, News

Relay for Life returns to unite Canes against cancer

Every year, Relay for Life brings the University of Miami community together to raise money for the American Cancer Society in honor of cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle with the disease.

“Relay for Life is a signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and throughout the year, all different organizations and community partners raise money and create different fundraising teams,” said sophomore Alex Hawkins, the people lead of Relay for Life. “Its mission is to raise awareness and money, which goes toward cancer research and travel costs for patients and their families.”

However, this year, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center sponsored the event with a $5,000 donation. Dr. Erin Kobetz, associate director for population science and cancer disparity, spoke at the event, highlighting Sylvester’s work in cancer research and patient care.

group-2.jpg

The Relay for Life volunteers made the event possible. They ran the booths, secured the sponsors and helped to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Photo Source: Facebook, Heather Utset

Additionally, in accordance with this year’s theme of “Sporting for a Cure,” a number of student organizations and community partners set up their booths on the Foote Green, offering a range of sports-related activities and food associated with that sport.

One club that participated in the fundraising event this year was Counseling Outreach Peer Education, which helps to raise mental health awareness on campus.

“COPE participated in Relay for Life because as a society we are focused on the physical implications of cancer, but we sometimes neglect the impact that it can have on mental health,” said junior Kendall Mather, the COPE communications chair. “It is important to attend to our mental health in general, but especially during an intense medical treatment.

3-2.jpg

Students participate in a hula hoop competition, spinning their hips for a cause. Photo Source: Facebook, Heather Utset

Mather, a cancer survivor who is approaching her fifth year in remission after treatment for Leukemia said, “It was great to see so many people come together to raise money for this cause.”

As the attendees walked around the circle of booths, they noticed luminarias, makeshift lanterns made of paper bags with glow sticks inside, to commemorate those who are currently fighting cancer and those who have tragically passed away. A name was written on each luminaria to represent a victim of the disease.

“Luminarias are a way to remember those impacted by cancer and for us to realize how many lives for impacted as one luminaria represents a person,” sophomore and UM Relay committee member Keerthana Mohan said. “When these all light up even though [cancer]is a terrible thing, there is some sort of light and that is what we are trying to recreate.

2-2.jpg

A crowd cheers on the contestants of a wings eating competition. Photo Source: Facebook, Heather Utset

For Relay for Life President senior Jacob Perez, the event is something he will always cherish as his chapter at UM approaches its ending.

“It was not until I joined Relay for Life here at UM that I really saw the huge impact it has on the community,” said Perez. “Networking with all these different survivors and their caregivers it is really special and we have built something out of it. It has grown so much for the four years I have been here and it will continue to grow.”

April 8, 2019

Reporters

Naomi Feinstein


You may also like

Anna Backman driven for success from an early age
N’Kosi Perry focused on growing during spring practices
It’s on you, Joe Biden
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Manny Diaz talks QB situation, names Canes and relays still-concerning issue from past

Hurricanes fans, football coach Manny Diaz is still keeping you in suspense. Fans following the quar ...

Poor fielding, sloppy running dooms Miami in finale against Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes did some spring cleaning this weekend. They just didn’t finish the job. Poor fi ...

Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

The University of Miami had its first spring scrimmage of 2019 at Columbus High School, where the st ...

Bengals release ex-UM star Mark Walton days after he was arrested for 3rd time this year

Former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton is now a free agent days after his latest run in wi ...

Grand slam highlights Miami Hurricanes’ rout over Florida State Seminoles

University of Miami sophomore Alex Toral came into Friday’s opening game against Atlantic Coast Conf ...

A new Miami-Spain connection

The University of Miami signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Universidad de Oviedo. ...

The end of the Electoral College?

A growing number of presidential hopefuls are calling for the removal of the Electoral College as th ...

It’s all about the U

The “One Day, One U” digital Giving Day hopes to raise more than $500,000 to support programs and ot ...

Upgrades coming to intramural fields

The Herbert Wellness Center is preparing to upgrade its intramural fields to enhance the on-field ex ...

Noted Jewish writer donates collection of books and manuscripts

Thane Rosenbaum, a Miami Law alumnus who grew up in Miami Beach, will speak at the Kislak Center abo ...

W. Tennis Earns 5-2 Road Win at No. 30 Syracuse

The No. 27 Miami women's tennis team posted a 5-2 triumph Sunday afternoon over No. 30 Syracuse ...

Miami Holds First Scrimmage of 2019 Spring

The Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage of the Manny Diaz Era on Saturday morning. ...

Hurricane Club Announces First Stop on Spring Tour

The University of Miami Hurricane Club is excited to announce the first stop on "The New Miami ...

Canes Fall Short in Series Finale vs. FSU, 6-5

Five Miami pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, but a series of mistakes throughout the game allowed ...

McMahon Blanks Seminoles to Clinch Series, 4-0

Hurricanes post back-to-back shutouts vs. FSU for first time since 2004. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching