Cover, Opinion, Staff Editorial

It’s on you, Joe Biden

Last March, former Vice President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker at the It’s On Us rally at the Watsco Center. The It’s On Us movement is a social movement geared towards spreading awareness about sexual and gender-based violence. Along with other speakers, Biden spoke of his experience with trying to end sexual violence against women.

His speech was powerful and transparent; he seemed to be wholly committed to addressing sexual assault on campuses and informed about the topic. He talked about consent and how sexual abuse is more about power than it is about sex. He left us in awe at how capable of a leader he was. Yet, Biden has always had this shadow of allegations and events following him that doesn’t quite match up with the Biden that spoke to students at the University of Miami.

Joe Biden still hasn’t apologized to Anita Hill for the way he handled her sexual harassment case against Clarence Thomas. Hill, who was then a law professor at the University of Oklahoma, brought to the Senate claims that Supreme Court nominee Thomas harassed her with talks of pornography when she worked for him in the 1980s. The Senate Judiciary Committee criticized Hill and dismissed her sexual harassment claims. Biden has since said recently that the senators who looked at the case were “just a bunch of white guys that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about” and that he wished he could have done more.

What Biden fails to realize is that he was one of those white guys. At the time, he was committee chairman so his helpless bystander claim doesn’t line up. He had the power to do something but didn’t. He currently has the power to say “I am sorry” to Anita Hill, but he hasn’t. And in the light of recent allegations from women claiming that Biden has indecently touched them, he has once again failed to truly apologize and take responsibility for his actions.

Last week, in an essay published by the Cut, former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Joe Biden of inappropriately violating her personal space by smelling her hair and giving her “a big slow kiss”. A former congressional aide, Amy Lapp, also came out days after Flores with her own confession that Biden too violated her personal space. And before all this, social media has sporadically dubbed Biden “Creepy Uncle Joe” because of pictures floating around the internet of Biden being extremely close to several people.

Biden tried to quell the fire of the allegations with a two-minute contemplative video posted to Twitter. Thankfully, it wasn’t quickly scribbled in the Notes app and posted as a screenshot. In it, he said that he realized social norms have begun to change, vows to “be more mindful and respectful of people’s personal space.” He says he hears what everyone is saying, but that is questionable. If he did, he would realize that the intent of his actions didn’t matter. He would have understood that he crossed boundaries and made these women feel uncomfortable. If he truly heard what everyone was saying, he would have realized that he was at fault instead of hiding being antiquated ideas of personal space that have no place in modern politics or society.

There is a reason he didn’t say he was sorry: he isn’t. Last Friday, he showed us that he just really doesn’t get it, and judging how he handled the Anita Hill case, probably never will. At a conference in Washington, he told reporters, “I’m not sorry for any of my intentions. I’m not sorry for anything that I have ever done. I’ve never been disrespectful intentionally to a man or a woman.”

The Joe Biden that visited UM last year seemed like a man that understood how victims felt. He appeared to be a leader who could take accountability for his actions. When he visited, he called upon students to set a new standard and change cultural norms. Now, we’re calling upon him to have integrity and truly apologize to those he has hurt whether it was what he intended or not. If Biden is indeed thinking of running for the 2020 elections, then he will need to learn how to say sorry and truly mean it. The only way to win is to be who you say you are.

Editorials represent the majority view of The Miami Hurricane editorial board.

 

April 8, 2019

Reporters

Editorial Board


You may also like

Anna Backman driven for success from an early age
N’Kosi Perry focused on growing during spring practices
Relay for Life returns to unite Canes against cancer
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Manny Diaz talks QB situation, names Canes and relays still-concerning issue from past

Hurricanes fans, football coach Manny Diaz is still keeping you in suspense. Fans following the quar ...

Poor fielding, sloppy running dooms Miami in finale against Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes did some spring cleaning this weekend. They just didn’t finish the job. Poor fi ...

Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

The University of Miami had its first spring scrimmage of 2019 at Columbus High School, where the st ...

Bengals release ex-UM star Mark Walton days after he was arrested for 3rd time this year

Former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton is now a free agent days after his latest run in wi ...

Grand slam highlights Miami Hurricanes’ rout over Florida State Seminoles

University of Miami sophomore Alex Toral came into Friday’s opening game against Atlantic Coast Conf ...

A new Miami-Spain connection

The University of Miami signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Universidad de Oviedo. ...

The end of the Electoral College?

A growing number of presidential hopefuls are calling for the removal of the Electoral College as th ...

It’s all about the U

The “One Day, One U” digital Giving Day hopes to raise more than $500,000 to support programs and ot ...

Upgrades coming to intramural fields

The Herbert Wellness Center is preparing to upgrade its intramural fields to enhance the on-field ex ...

Noted Jewish writer donates collection of books and manuscripts

Thane Rosenbaum, a Miami Law alumnus who grew up in Miami Beach, will speak at the Kislak Center abo ...

W. Tennis Earns 5-2 Road Win at No. 30 Syracuse

The No. 27 Miami women's tennis team posted a 5-2 triumph Sunday afternoon over No. 30 Syracuse ...

Miami Holds First Scrimmage of 2019 Spring

The Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage of the Manny Diaz Era on Saturday morning. ...

Hurricane Club Announces First Stop on Spring Tour

The University of Miami Hurricane Club is excited to announce the first stop on "The New Miami ...

Canes Fall Short in Series Finale vs. FSU, 6-5

Five Miami pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, but a series of mistakes throughout the game allowed ...

McMahon Blanks Seminoles to Clinch Series, 4-0

Hurricanes post back-to-back shutouts vs. FSU for first time since 2004. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching